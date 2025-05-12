KDDI and DriveNets Signed A Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Open Network Architecture

DriveNets software will be deployed in KDDI's commercial backbone network in 2025 to support the growing data demands of the AI era

TOKYO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KDDI Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hiromichi Matsuda, hereinafter "KDDI") and DriveNets Ltd. (Headquarters: Ra'anana, Israel; CEO: Ido Susan, hereinafter "DriveNets") signed a basic agreement for a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of open network architecture (i.e., the separation of hardware and software). This agreement aims to expand the deployment of disaggregated routers, improve the management efficiency of these routers, and optimize the capital investment and operating costs of high-scale network deployments.

Based on the agreement, KDDI will start the deployment of DriveNets Network Cloud solution in backbone core routers at four key locations with the goal of reaching commercial operations by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, both companies will work together to build a flexible network architecture that can quickly adapt to changing market conditions and technological advancements, in order to meet the growing data demands of the AI era.

Background

With the rapid spread and adoption of AI technologies in recent years, the demand for network infrastructure has been rising sharply. Going forward, even greater traffic volumes and increasingly diverse needs are anticipated. Open network architecture is becoming increasingly important in building networks that can respond swiftly to such changes. This approach facilitates new features based on specific requirements and helps improve network scalability.

Since 2020, KDDI has been pushing forward the development of Cluster-Based Distributed Disaggregated Backbone Routers (DDBR), which are not bound by physical chassis constraints and allow for flexible capacity expansion, through the Telecom Infra Project* 1 , as part of its ongoing efforts to promote disaggregated routers. In June 2023, KDDI completed the commercial deployment of DDBR standalone as peering routers at its internet gateway* 2 , and by February 2025, it had completed technical validation for DDBR cluster as core routers in its backbone network* 3 .

, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote disaggregated routers. In June 2023, KDDI completed the commercial deployment of DDBR standalone as peering routers at its internet gateway* , and by February 2025, it had completed technical validation for DDBR cluster as core routers in its backbone network* . DriveNets provides software-based network solutions optimized for disaggregated routers that many leading global carriers have adopted. The peering routers that KDDI deployed commercially in June 2023 are also based on DriveNets' software. Building on the software's proven contribution to network operational stability, the two companies have now entered this strategic partnership.

Company Comments

Kazuyuki Yoshimura, Senior Managing Executive Officer, CTO, General Manager of Core Technology Sector, KDDI Corporation

We are delighted to have signed the basic agreement for the strategic partnership with DriveNets. Since 2020, we at KDDI have been committed to achieving open and scalable networks, and we believe our collaboration with DriveNets will create significant new innovations. Our vision for the future is to build a flexible and robust architecture suited to the AI era, allowing us to swiftly respond to the evolving market needs and set new industry standards.

Ido Susan, CEO, DriveNets Ltd.

We are honored to become a strategic partner of KDDI, one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers. Together with KDDI, we will promote openness, disaggregation, and innovation across the entire network - from the core network to the edge and aggregation layers. By streamlining network operations and introducing automation and generative AI tools, we aim to help KDDI enhance the efficiency of its network and build a resilient architecture that can flexibly meet future demands.

Reference

About KDDI



KDDI offers a wide range of services in Japan and internationally. For individual customers, it operates a multi-brand strategy centered on 5G under the "au," "UQ mobile," and "povo" brands. For corporate customers, it provides services under the "KDDI BUSINESS" brand.

In May 2022, the company established its long-term vision, KDDI VISION 2030: "The creation of a society in which anyone can make their dreams a reality, by enhancing the power to connect." Based on this vision, KDDI is promoting its medium-term management strategy for FY23.3-FY26.3, known as the new Satellite Growth Strategy. This strategy focuses on 5G, data-driven innovation, and generative AI as core businesses. It includes two business domains: "Orbit 1," which drives growth in areas such as digital transformation (DX), finance, and energy; and "Orbit 2," which explores new growth in areas like mobility, space, healthcare, Web3 and the metaverse, as well as sports and entertainment.

Through sustainability-focused management and strengthening the foundation that supports the new Satellite Growth Strategy, KDDI aims to achieve sustainable societal growth and enhanced corporate value in collaboration with its partners.

About DriveNets



DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking solutions for service providers and AI infrastructures. The company created a radical new way to build networks that substantially improves the network's economic model and optimizes network utilization and efficiency.

DriveNets Network Cloud is a software-based solution that runs on standard white boxes and adapts the architectural model of cloud to high-scale networking, substantially increasing scale and lowering network costs. The solution is used by leading service providers globally.

DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI, which was introduced to the market in 2023, is based on the same technology, providing the highest-performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution and the best Ethernet alternative to InfiniBand in the market. The solution is used by Hyperscalers, NeoClouds, and Enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com.

*1: A non-profit organization established in February 2016 with the goal of reducing the cost of building communication networks through the development of open technologies and accelerating innovation in the telecom sector. Hundreds of companies and organizations around the world participate in the initiative.

*2: Published on June 8, 2023

Commercial Deployment of "Open Routers" That Support Multi-Vendor Configurations Begins (Japanese Language only)

*3: News release dated February 19, 2025

Technical Validation Completed for Cluster-Based Routers Designed for Flexible Capacity Expansion in Backbone Networks

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683821/DriveNets.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657406/5310989/DriveNets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kddi-and-drivenets-signed-a-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-open-network-architecture-302451303.html