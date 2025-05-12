Augmentum Fintech plc - New investment into investment platform RetailBook

12 May 2025

12 May 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

New investment into investment platform RetailBook

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, announces that it has led a funding round of £4.5 million1 into RetailBook.

RetailBook addresses the challenge of limited retail investor access to primary capital markets by providing a platform for participation in investment opportunities, including IPOs, follow-on placings, and bond offerings, on the same terms as institutional investors. The service is accessed through established retail investment platforms.

Augmentum joins existing investors Peel Hunt, Jefferies, Rothschild & Co, and Hargreaves Lansdown in supporting the next stage of RetailBook's growth, which will see the company focus on expanding its product across new asset classes, growing its platform capabilities, and forging new partnerships with retail brokerage platforms.

Augmentum Fintech CEO Tim Levene, who will join the RetailBook board, said: "We have had a relationship with the RetailBook team for some time, and their work to democratise investment access directly reflects Augmentum's core mantra. With recent market reforms focused on enhancing UK market liquidity and the government's emphasis on unlocking diverse capital pools, RetailBook is poised to play a crucial role. Their excellent team, strong network, and best-in-class solution will enable them to become the key channel for retail participation in public markets."

James Deal, Co-CEO of RetailBook, added: "We are delighted to welcome Augmentum and look forward to utilising their extensive expertise and network in the fintech sector. Our goal remains the delivery of comprehensive public inclusion. Retail investors are a crucial component of vibrant capital markets and we are excited by the pipeline of truly exceptional companies that are considering London as their listing venue."



About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

About RetailBook

RetailBook (www.retailbook.com) is an FCA regulated platform that enables retail investors to participate in primary capital market transactions on the same terms as institutional investors.

RetailBook pioneered retail access to primary markets in the UK, launching its first IPO to retail investors in 20152, and has collaboration agreements with Crowdcube, Hargreaves Lansdown, Jefferies, Deutsche Numis and Rothschild & Co.

RetailBook has created a strategic alliance among key market participants. Current shareholders include Hargreaves Lansdown, Jefferies, Peel Hunt, and Rothschild & Co.

Over the last twelve months, RetailBook3 has provided retail investor access to the UK's two largest IPOs, Applied Nutrition and Raspberry Pi, and generated record Treasury-bill demand.



Notes:

1. Subject to regulatory approvals.

2. RetailBook previously operated as REX

3. RetailBook was still operating as REX when it executed Raspberry Pi