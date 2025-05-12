Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
12.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
Capita Plc - Capita secures three-year extension to PCSE contract

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Capita secures three-year extension to PCSE contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

12 May 2025

Capita secures three-year extension to PCSE contract

Capita plc ('Capita') announces today it has agreed a three-year extension to continue to deliver the Primary Care Support England (PCSE) service on behalf of NHS England (NHSE), from 1 September 2025. The first 18 months of the contract extension is worth £82.5 million and will be followed by a further 18-month transition assistance period.

Capita will continue to deliver digital, logistical and support services for primary care practitioners working in the NHS in England, including General, Dental, Ophthalmic and Pharmacy Practices.

Richard Holroyd, Chief Executive Officer, Capita Public Service, said: "We are proud to deliver digital, logistical and support services for England's primary care organisations. For the past decade we have delivered complex digital transformation projects, driven efficiencies and reduced costs for the NHS, as well as modernising primary care support services through the launch of the self-serve PCSE Online portal, which provides transparency, data validation and automation."

Since the start of the original contract, Capita has worked closely with NHSE and other stakeholders to enhance the PCSE service. Capita has invested significantly to ensure the successful implementation of digital solutions for PCSE which have increased efficiency, improved service reliability and reduced costs. Improvements made by Capita have included the standardising of primary care administrative processes nationally, and launching the PCSE Online platform, which has digitised many services critical to primary care practitioners' roles which were previously paper based. For example, through PCSE Online, primary care practitioners can now efficiently order medical supplies, track medical records, access pension records and process payments.

Over the extension period, Capita will continue to work closely with NHSE, its successor body, and other stakeholders to find opportunities to further improve the service and maintain high standards of quality and delivery.

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract is £82.5 million over the initial 18-month period.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
