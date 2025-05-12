Capita Plc - Capita secures three-year extension to PCSE contract

12 May 2025

Capita secures three-year extension to PCSE contract

Capita plc ('Capita') announces today it has agreed a three-year extension to continue to deliver the Primary Care Support England (PCSE) service on behalf of NHS England (NHSE), from 1 September 2025. The first 18 months of the contract extension is worth £82.5 million and will be followed by a further 18-month transition assistance period.

Capita will continue to deliver digital, logistical and support services for primary care practitioners working in the NHS in England, including General, Dental, Ophthalmic and Pharmacy Practices.

Richard Holroyd, Chief Executive Officer, Capita Public Service, said: "We are proud to deliver digital, logistical and support services for England's primary care organisations. For the past decade we have delivered complex digital transformation projects, driven efficiencies and reduced costs for the NHS, as well as modernising primary care support services through the launch of the self-serve PCSE Online portal, which provides transparency, data validation and automation."

Since the start of the original contract, Capita has worked closely with NHSE and other stakeholders to enhance the PCSE service. Capita has invested significantly to ensure the successful implementation of digital solutions for PCSE which have increased efficiency, improved service reliability and reduced costs. Improvements made by Capita have included the standardising of primary care administrative processes nationally, and launching the PCSE Online platform, which has digitised many services critical to primary care practitioners' roles which were previously paper based. For example, through PCSE Online, primary care practitioners can now efficiently order medical supplies, track medical records, access pension records and process payments.

Over the extension period, Capita will continue to work closely with NHSE, its successor body, and other stakeholders to find opportunities to further improve the service and maintain high standards of quality and delivery.

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract is £82.5 million over the initial 18-month period.

