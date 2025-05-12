

CANNES, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2025 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, continues its commitment to promoting Thailand's entertainment industry on the global stage by organizing Thai Night at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The event, held during the world's most prestigious and influential film festival, aims to elevate the image of Thailand's entertainment sector and strengthen international networks. The opening ceremony was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi.





Director-General of DITP, Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, stated "The Thai film industry is growing rapidly, as reflected in its increasing production capabilities, entries into international film festivals, and rising interest from global markets. The domestic performance in which Thai films now command a market share of approximately 50%, rivalling that of international releases. This indicates a renewed local interest in Thai cinema.Thai Night serves as a platform to showcase the pride and quality of Thai films, and to propel Thailand's soft power through the film industry. It presents the charm of Thai culture, creativity, and identity to a global audience, while opening doors for business networking with international partners to support the sustainable growth of Thailand's film industry."



Thai Night, which has been held annually for over 14 years since 2011, serves as a key platform to highlight the strength of Thailand's entertainment industry. It fosters collaboration between Thai entrepreneurs and international buyers and investors, helping to promote long-term growth and sustainability in the sector. More importantly, it also serves as a valuable opportunity to present Thailand's rich culture and soft power on a global stage. In addition to highlighting the capabilities of Thai cinema to a worldwide audience, the event features Thai Pavilion, where representatives from Thailand's film industry participated in business matching with global partners. The pavilion is located at Booth 22.01, Palais -1, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, and will be open from May 13-21, 2025.



Another highlight of the event is the presentation of Thai cuisine under the "Thai Select" certification, which guarantees the authenticity and quality of traditional Thai flavors. These dishes will be served at Thai Night as part of a reception for international guests, reflecting the unique identity of Thai food as a widely recognized and celebrated form of soft power.



"The Thai Night event is yet another proof of the Thai film industry's potential, showcasing our readiness to compete and thrive on the global stage," Ms. Sunanta concluded.



