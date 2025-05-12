SEG Solar, a US-based PV module manufacturer, has commissioned a solar cell factory in Indonesia and produced its first n-type cell at the facility. From pv magazine Australia Just seven months after construction started on SEG Solar's new PV cell manufacturing plant on the Indonesian island of Java, the company has announced the successful commissioning of the $480 million factory's first production line. SEG Solar said that since breaking ground on the project in September 2024, the plant has completed factory construction, production line commissioning, and the initial manufacture of high-efficiency ...

