EcoFlow Launches Latest Portable Air Conditioner & Heater WAVE 3

EcoFlow's third-generation portable air conditioner arrives just in time for summer, offering ultimate comfort at the beach, campsite, or backyard BBQ

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions, today unveiled its latest innovation: the WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner & Heater, continuing its mission to deliver comfort and convenience to outdoor enthusiasts.

The WAVE 3 builds upon their predecessors, delivering meaningful upgrades designed to enhance camping, RV travel and outdoor activities while delivering reliability and convenience, offering portability, long-lasting batteries and premium smart controls for ease-of-use.

Alex Newbury, UK & IRE Senior Business Development Manager, commented:"During the development of WAVE 3, we actively incorporated real feedback from users of the previous generation of smart portable devices, aiming to provide an even more comfortable travel experience. WAVE 3 features a more efficient and powerful temperature control system, along with smarter modes and functions, delivering truly portable, wireless, intelligent, and comfortable use."

Building on over two years of user feedback, WAVE 3 delivers meaningful improvements through the introduction of multiple smart new functions:

True Wireless Portability

Powered by a built-in battery, it requires no installation and offers true wireless portability. Whether at outdoor gatherings or off-grid locations, it's ready to go wherever you need it. Its 1024Wh LFP battery provides up to eight hours of cooling in Eco Mode. Plus, with a lifespan of 4,000 cycles, it retains 80 percent of its capacity for years of reliable performance, making it a dependable choice for full-time adventurers and emergency backup power.

Powerful Heating and Cooling

In spaces ranging from 118-183 sq ft, WAVE 3 can lower the temperature by up to 8? in just 15 minutes with its 6100BTU of cooling power. Its 6800BTU of heating power can raise the temperature by 9?.

A Smarter Climate Experience

The WAVE 3 goes beyond power - it's designed for intelligent, effortless climate control. With Automatic Mode, it seamlessly switches between heating and cooling based on ambient temperature. Dehumidification Mode keeps enclosed spaces dry, preventing moisture buildup in RVs and small cabins. The app also introduces Pet Care mode, which automatically activates cooling if the in-car temperature surpasses 25 ?, and sends an alert to the user.

Off-Grid Freedom and Eco-Friendly Efficiency

The WAVE 3 can be fully charged in just 75 minutes and supports multiple charging options, including AC power, solar, car charging and charging with the EcoFlow Alternator Charger. It operates using improved R290 refrigerant versus traditional R32, offering improved efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.

Availability & Early Bird Benefits

The WAVE 3 is priced at £799, with the WAVE 3 Extra Battery at £599, while WAVE 3 + Extra Battery at £1299.

WAVE 3 will be available for purchase on both Amazon and the EcoFlow website starting May 12. Customers who purchase either the WAVE 3 or the WAVE 3 + Battery Bundle on Amazon or the EcoFlow website from May 12 until the end of the EcoFlow 2025 Summer Sale will receive a £100 discount.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions - Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough - for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683838/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-launches-latest-portable-air-conditioner--heater-wave-3-302451366.html