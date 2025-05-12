Prosafe SE: Safe Notos Declared Winner in Petrobras Tender

Prosafe has been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras') for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. Contract award and timing are subject to a formal process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal.



A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years with the operational commencement in September 2026 closely following on from the expiry of the current Safe Notos contract that commenced in Q3 2022.

Total value of the contract is approximately USD 204 million.

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support (UMS) vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments. The Safe Notos can accommodate up to 500 persons, has extensive recreation facilities, a large crane capacity, large open deck area and a telescopic gangway.

Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe says:?"The tender process with Petrobras resulted in the Safe Notos being best placed, and after a qualification and negotiation phase we are very pleased to be declared the winner. The Safe Notos is one of the best performing UMS vessels for Petrobras, consistently delivering safe and reliable operations. The contract, if awarded, demonstrates that the market is strong in Brazil, with charter rates significantly increasing from those in the recent past.

Prosafe will continue to be the leading provider of UMS vessels in Brazil and is well positioned to increase its market share through continued best-in-market delivery, close and valued partnership with Petrobras, and having units capable of meeting all the requirements set out by both Petrobras and regulators."

