Kelyniam Global Inc: Kelyniam Global Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Partnership

CANTON, Conn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG), a leading manufacturer of custom cranial and craniofacial implants, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and highlighted a new partnership to drive future growth.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights (compared to Q1 2024):

Total revenue of $624,910, compared to $957,447, a decrease of 34.7%.

Gross margin of $470,940, compared to $743,719, a decrease of 36.6%.

Operating loss of $(140,556), compared to an operating profit of $123,599.

"Kelyniam experienced a challenging first quarter due to seasonal variability and the timing of surgical schedules, which delayed revenue recognition," said Ross Bjella, CEO of Kelyniam. "To address these challenges, we strengthened our sales organization by appointing Alex Rivero as National Sales Director and plan to onboard up to 10 additional distributors in 2025. Our commitment to delivering custom implants within 24-48 hours, combined with strategic partnerships, positions us for improved performance."

Strategic Partnerships: Kelyniam has entered a three-year distribution agreement with Osteopore Ltd. (ASX: OSX), a Singapore -based medical technology company specializing in regenerative implants. This agreement enables Kelyniam to distribute Osteopore's bioresorbable products, including Osteostrip®, Osteoplug®, and Osteomesh®, in the U.S., providing surgeons with advanced solutions for cranial bone regeneration.

"Our partnerships with Osteopore and Finceramica position Kelyniam as a leader in regenerative medicine in the U.S.," added Bjella. "Regenerative products are an important part of the future of cranial surgery and will uniquely position Kelyniam in the market along with our commitment to quality and rapid service."

Desiree Webb, Kelyniam's Chief Operating and Revenue Officer said, "Osteopore's products are exceptional additions for surgeons in need of a biomimetic and bioresorbable option for areas where natural, healthy bone growth are desired. Kelyniam is laser focused on providing the best in cranial and craniofacial regenerative options, and we look forward to making great strides with Osteopore in the United States. Osteopore will complement Kelyniam's culture of providing a high level of service and expertise for the most complex cases by leveraging key opinion leaders in various surgical specialties. '

Osteopore's CEO, Dr. Yujing Lim said, "Kelyniam has demonstrated its ability to manufacture and distribute effectively, as shown by their record performance in 2024. We believe that working directly with Kelyniam allows us to leverage their established access to hospitals and potential customers, thereby accelerating customer access to Osteopore's products.

Kelyniam's complete financial results are available at www.kelyniam.com. The company will discuss these results and strategic initiatives at its Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM Central Time.

About Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Kelyniam Global, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants using biocompatible materials. Known for its rapid 24-48 hour delivery, Kelyniam collaborates with surgeons and healthcare providers to improve clinical outcomes. Learn more at www.kelyniam.com.

About Osteopore Ltd.

Osteopore Ltd., based in Singapore and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: OSX), develops bioresorbable scaffolds for bone regeneration using 3D printing technology. Its products support natural bone healing across multiple therapeutic areas.

About Finceramica Faenza S.p.A.

Finceramica, based in Faenza, Italy, specializes in biomimetic biomaterials for medical applications. Its CustomizedBone hydroxyapatite implant is recognized for its biocompatibility and low infection rates, particularly in cranial reconstruction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding future sales, distributor expansion, and the impact of strategic partnerships, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and challenges in executing sales strategies, as detailed in Kelyniam's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Kelyniam undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

