CJ Foods Names Dr. Gregory Yep as its New Chief Executive Officer

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods, a global leader in Korean, Asian and American cuisine, and the food business unit of CJ CheilJedang, today announced the promotion of Dr. Gregory Yep as its new chief executive officer. Yep has more than three decades of diverse leadership in food science, nutrition, and biotechnology across numerous consumer goods and food-related multinational businesses. Dr. Yep assumes leadership at a transformative moment for CJ Foods as it accelerates its ambition to reshape the future of food worldwide. Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief technical officer of CJ Foods.

Dr. Yep's appointment marks a pivotal step in CJ's evolution, bringing a combination of scientific expertise, commercial strategy and visionary leadership to the role. His deep commitment to science-driven innovation and nutritional excellence will help accelerate CJ's strategy to become a top-tier global food company. A priority growth region for CJ Foods is the U.S., where its affiliate, CJ Schwan's, manufactures and distributes products for the retail grocery and food service markets under venerable brands such as bibigo, Red Baron, Pagoda, Chef One, and Big Daddy's. As Yep oversees the CJ Foods business globally, management of the U.S. business at CJ Schwan's remains unchanged.

"I am honored to lead CJ Foods into a future where nutrition, technology and taste converge to serve consumers around the world," said Dr. Yep. "Our mission is to redefine how food fuels life, delivering both cultural authenticity and cutting-edge nutrition to every table."

As CEO, Dr. Yep is poised to elevate CJ Foods' role as a global standard-bearer in culinary innovation where nutrition meets culture, science drives experience, and global consumers are at the heart of every breakthrough.

Since joining CJ in 2023, Yep has architected the company's global R&D strategy, launched transformative product platforms, and expanded strategic partnerships to fast-track innovation. Under his leadership, CJ has pioneered food technologies that enhance health outcomes, embrace sustainability and set new benchmarks in quality and taste. Prior to joining CJ Foods, Dr. Yep served as chief science officer at IFF and senior vice president of R&D at PepsiCo, where he led breakthroughs in flavor chemistry, metabolism and ingredient innovation. He also directed the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, a premier global center for athlete nutrition and performance research.

A recognized thought leader, Dr. Yep is a recipient of the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association Excellence in Flavor Science Award, and has served on the boards of J.M. Huber, Will Ventures, and advisory committees for Cornell University and the United States Tennis Association.

Dr. Yep began his academic journey at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a master's and Ph.D. in organic chemistry from The Johns Hopkins University.

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand "bibigo." Under bibigo, it offers delicious K-food products including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), roll, and K-street food.

