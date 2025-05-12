TOKYO, May 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing battled back strongly to earn a double points finish from an incident-packed and exciting 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the third round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).The reigning World Champions fought valiantly to recover from a disappointing qualifying and score valuable points after an intense team effort featuring determined driving and smart strategy in the final race before next month's Le Mans 24 Hours, which it aims to win for a sixth time.Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa finished in a hard-fought fourth place in their #8 GR010 HYBRID after choosing an aggressive fuel strategy, while Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries were seventh in their #7 GR010 HYBRID.Cheered on by a weekend crowd of 98,874, including employees from the team's Cologne base and colleagues from Toyota Motor Europe, an epic battle began on a warm and sunny afternoon. The team's difficult qualifying meant Brendon started 15th and Mike 16th, but both GR010 HYBRIDs fought hard from the green light to gain positions.An exciting opening stint set the tone for the race, with wheel-to-wheel racing throughout the 18-strong Hypercar field. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing started its fightback and precise, aggressive driving helped both GR010 HYBRIDs move closer to the top 10, although Mike's progress was hindered by a front-right puncture after 23 minutes.A virtual safety car late in the second hour allowed Mike to make his next pit stop while losing less time than a stop in green flag conditions, lifting the #7 into the top 10. At the next pit stops, midway through the third hour, Kamui took over the car in eighth while Ryo took the wheel of the 11th-placed #8.In a thrilling duel, Kamui fought past the #5 Porsche for seventh but had to cede the place after drifting off track. He repeated the move successfully just a lap later, before a safety car at half distance gave a further opportunity to gain positions. When the field pitted together, a faster stop - thanks to changing only two tyres - allowed Kamui to leapfrog several rivals and sit third at the restart.When racing resumed, Kamui was under intense pressure from the Ferraris. A locked brake into the Bus Stop chicane saw the #7 run wide and, with all cars running so close together, dropped down to seventh.Yet another safety car late in the fourth hour prompted both cars to pit for a driver change. Nyck took over the #7 in fourth, while Sebastien strapped into the ninth-placed #8. In the process, Sebastien equalled the record for participating in the most WEC races, 89 since his debut at Le Mans 2012.Entering the final two hours, differing fuel strategies emerged. The #8 car opted for a bold plan by cutting short its penultimate stint to move out of traffic and allow Sebastien to set faster lap times. As rivals made their regular stops, Sebastien even moved into the lead until his final fuel stop, with 45 minutes remaining.The #8 crept back up the order as the other Hypercars made their last stops. As the clock ticked down, Sebastien progressed to fourth while Nyck also gained positions and crossed the line in seventh for a result which maintains the team's 100% points-scoring start to the season.The next round is the highlight of the endurance racing season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 14-15 June, when TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will challenge for its sixth victory at La Sarthe.Kamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7):"I think fourth and seventh was pretty much the best we could do. Obviously, we split the strategies with the two cars which meant we dropped a position on car #7, but car #8 did an amazing job to finish fourth. All the team, car crews and drivers did a fantastic job this week, so I want to thank them for this big effort. Now it's time for the big race at Le Mans, so let's work together to find the performance we need. We are looking forward to challenge to win Le Mans again."Mike Conway (Driver, car #7):"This race was changing all the time, with lots of incidents. We had the puncture in my stint which forced us to change strategy, then we got a bit lucky with the virtual safety soon after. At the end, car #8 went for an alternative fuel strategy and it worked, so well done to them. Together we scored some decent World Championship points. We didn't have the pace of the front runners, but the result was better than expected, even if we are always aiming for more."Nyck de Vries (Driver, car #7):"A tough race event for us a team, nevertheless I think we did well to bring the cars home in fourth and seventh. I am very sure this was the maximum we could achieve considering the performance we had this week. It was a big challenge, but we fought very hard, did our best and took our opportunities. As a team, we maximised the package we had this weekend."Sebastien Buemi (Driver, car #8):"I am happy with this result considering everything. We did a great job to offset our fuel strategy and make up positions. Everyone in the team performed to the maximum so I don't think we could do any more. We had good reliability, clever strategy and made no mistakes despite the traffic. So, I think it was a great race performance, even if we really wanted to finish higher."Brendon Hartley (Driver, car #8):"It was an action-packed race. We started more or less from the back of the grid with both cars, and we didn't have the pace of our competitors, but we had amazing teamwork. With a good strategy, we kept our belief and at some point, we thought maybe a podium was possible. But honestly, fourth was absolutely the best we could realistically achieve. We never dreamt of that after qualifying. We just put the perfect race together between mechanics, engineers and drivers. Although we are impatient to spray podium champagne soon, it was great to collect these points."Ryo Hirakawa (Driver, car #8):"It was a tough race, but I am happy with the result. As expected, there were plenty of incidents but we kept it clean and stayed patient. It was not easy at times, but we did our best with strategy and made the right decisions. It was great to see how hard the team worked all week here, and their big effort in the race despite our difficult qualifying. The next race is Le Mans, and I think we are in good shape so let's keep pushing."6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps1st #51 Ferrari AF Corse (Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi) 150 laps2nd #50 Ferrari AF Corse (Fuoco/Molina/Nielsen) +4.229secs3rd #36 Alpine Endurance Team (Gounon/Makowiecki/Schumacher) +5.148secs4th #8 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +32.760secs5th #12 Cadillac Team JOTA (Lynn/Nato/Stevens) +35.966secs6th #38 Cadillac Team JOTA (Bamber/Bourdais/Button) +45.357secs7th #7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing +46.022secsSource: Toyota Motor Corporation