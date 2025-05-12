Chinese storage manufacturer Sofar has released a flexible energy storage system for small and medium-sized commercial and industrial (C&I) users, as well as a storage cabinet for AC-coupled scenarios. Chinese storage manufacturer Sofar has launched two new solutions for C&I users. Its PowerIn platform is a flexible energy storage system (ESS) for small- and medium-sized C&I solar systems, while its new PowerMagic Mini offering is for AC-coupled C&I scenarios. "Rather than offering incremental updates, these two solutions rethink how C&I storage can be deployed - intelligently, modularly, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...