Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has expanded its XRP cryptocurrency infrastructure to support the growing demand for scalable, intelligent financial automation across decentralized ecosystems. This advancement strengthens the platform's ability to power high-speed transactions, real-time analytics, and secure smart contract execution.

Scalable AI automation powered by secure multichain infrastructure

The upgraded XRP integration allows Atua AI's core modules-including Chat, Writer, and Classifier-to process financial workflows more efficiently, from yield tracking and payment automation to risk modeling and compliance reporting. Enterprises can now access faster, low-cost settlement capabilities while leveraging AI to dynamically adapt to on-chain market data.

This expansion also improves scalability by enabling multi-layer task execution and deeper interoperability with other blockchain systems. Developers and institutions can use XRP-backed AI tools to optimize complex treasury operations, automate asset management, and streamline token lifecycle tracking-all with consistent speed and accuracy.

Atua AI's continued enhancement of its XRP infrastructure reflects its vision to unite the precision of AI with the reliability of leading blockchain technologies. With a focus on real-time intelligence, scalability, and cost-efficiency, the platform is driving the next wave of financial innovation in Web3.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

