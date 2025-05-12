DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBG LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 310.7705 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23215 CODE: BYBG LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG LN LEI Code: 549300XV8M530JD5TK84 Sequence No.: 387520 EQS News ID: 2134744 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 12, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)