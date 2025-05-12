Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Norske Skog Golbey, a key player in the recycled fiber paper industry and France's leading paper recycler.

This innovative, cross-sector collaboration aims to integrate ash from the paper-making process into the production of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement. This process marks a new step towards the decarbonization of industrial sectors and enables residual resources to be optimized.

When paper ash becomes a co-product in the production of carbon-free cement

Since January 2024, teams from Norske Skog Golbey and Hoffmann Green Cement have been combining their expertise to convert a by-product of the paper-making process: ash from the incineration of paper production residues.

After several phases of laboratory testing and then in real-life conditions, the results have proved conclusive. In May 2025, the shipping of a tanker full of ash validated the use of this new material on an industrial scale in the formulation of Hoffmann Green's 0% cement clinker, paving the way for its deployment on future construction sites.

A partnership to promote the circular economy and decarbonization

This approach reflects the desire of two industries to reduce their environmental impact through innovation and cross-sector synergy. This initiative is a continuation of Norske Skog Golbey's waste recovery and CO2 capture initiatives, aimed at transforming the by-products of its business into valuable co-products for the benefit of other industries. This collaboration also confirms Hoffmann Green's ability to constantly innovate, integrating alternative raw materials and doing so without compromising on the quality of its 0% clinker cements to decarbonize the construction sector.

Following on from this partnership, Norske Skog Golbey will provide Hoffmann Green with a regular supply of fly ash, thus materializing a sustainable collaboration between the two companies.

