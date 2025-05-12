Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 09:54 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LONGi Solar: Hi-MO X10 Wins Smarter E AWARD 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Solar is proud to announce that its Hi-MO X10 back contact module is among the winners of the annual Smarter E AWARD 2025 in the Photovoltaics category. The award was presented in Munich, on the eve of The smarter E Europe exhibition, ahead of Intersolar 2025. LONGi is the only Chinese module manufacturer who win the award.

The award ceremony of Hi-MO X10

The Hi-MO X10 was recognized for its contribution to advancing module technology through the integration of LONGi's proprietary second-generation Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC 2.0) technology that is based on the highly efficient LONGi TaiRay wafer. According to the jury's summary, the module's Anti-shading technology furthermore reduces the loss of power output by 70% and decreases localized temperatures by up to 28%, reducing the risk of hotspots and system fires. The jury further praised the zero-busbar (0BB) structure and the module's Bipolar Hybrid Passivation Technology which brings significant improvements in efficiency, mechanical characteristics and reliability. All in all, the Hi-MO X10 would set new standards for performance and reliability of PV modules.

The Hi-MO X10 delivers a maximum power output of up to 670W, outperforms TOPCon modules by as much as 30W, with a module efficiency of 24.8%. The integration of zero busbar (0BB) technology enhances light absorption, improving performance in diffuse light-an advantage in markets with frequent overcast conditions. Designed for long-term reliability, the Hi-MO X10 features just 1% degradation in the first year and a 0.35% annual linear degradation rate. Its improved power temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C ensures dependable output in both hot and moderate climates.

First launched in October 2024, the Hi-MO X10 has already been widely adopted in European markets. The module represents LONGi's strategic focus on R&D driven back contact innovation to meet performance, aesthetics and application requirements in a changing energy landscape.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684617/Award_Won___01.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hi-mo-x10-wins-smarter-e-award-2025-302452169.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.