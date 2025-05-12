Xinhua Silk Road: Langjiu voted as most-favored Chinese Baijiu brand by foreigners

BEIJING, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Langjiu, a leading Chinese Baijiu brand of sauce aroma, has been unveiled on Saturday night as one of the most-favored Chinese brands voted by foreigners in the activity "Give a Like for My Favorite China's Brands (2024-2025)". It secured the most votes by foreigners in the baijiu category, highlighting its strong appeal among overseas markets and global consumers.

Co-organized by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), the global online voting campaign for "Give a Like for My Favorite China's Brands (2024-2025)" has been successfully held for four consecutive years. The annual activity aims to showcase the competitiveness and global influence of Chinese brands, while further enhancing recognition and popularity among foreigners.

Langjiu is produced in Erlang Town, Gulin County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, which is located on the left bank of the Chishui River, one of the world's top ten liquor-producing regions. The company has built the Langjiu Estate in this area, encompassing six ecological brewing zones, spanning 49km along the riverbank. With an annual production capacity of 72,000 tons of premium sauce-aroma baijiu and a storage volume of 265,000 tons, the estate attracts over 200,000 baijiu enthusiasts from around the world each year.

According to the World Brand Summit 2024 report on China's 500 Most Valuable Brands, Langjiu ranked 56th with a brand value of 151.876 billion yuan (around 20.98 billion U.S. dollars), securing a top-three position in the Chinese baijiu industry for 16 consecutive years.

In recent years, Langjiu has expanded its international business footprint to more than 20 countries and regions across the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, and East Africa. Through product launches and promotional events, Langjiu has gradually entered into new markets such as Spain, France, Thailand, and Cambodia.

The efforts to take Chinese Baijiu go global boils down to fostering cultural recognition, said Wang Junlin, chairman of Langjiu. The company has long been focusing on quality and culture, continuously enhancing its brand identity.

The year 2025 marks the ninth anniversary of China Brand Day. China's brands are gaining growing recognition in international markets. Langjiu, as a shining business card of Chinese Baijiu brands, will forge ahead with constant effort to promote going global of Chinese culture and cultivating cultural identity at a large scope.

