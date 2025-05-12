Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: A110VV | ISIN: SE0005794617
12.05.25
Saniona AB: Saniona appoints Johnny Stilou as Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces the appointment of Johnny Stilou as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience from Scandinavian and international listed companies, including roles at Scandion Oncology, Nuevolution AB, Amgen Inc., and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

Johnny Stilou has a proven track record in corporate finance, capital markets and financial strategy, having served as CFO of Nuevolution (acquired by Amgen Inc.) and Scandion Oncology, as well as EVP & CFO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals. His experience spans both growth-stage biotech companies and large-cap organizations, making him well suited to support Saniona's continued development and long-term financing strategy. At Saniona, he will be responsible for the company's financial strategy, investor relations and funding efforts as the company advances its pipeline toward key value inflection points.

"We are very pleased to welcome Johnny to Saniona," said Thomas Feldthus, CEO of Saniona. "His deep financial expertise and experience from both sides of M&A and capital markets will be instrumental as we advance our internal pipeline and broaden our investor base."

Johnny Stilou holds a Cand.Merc.Aud. (MSc in Business Economics and Auditing) and has completed the Executive Management Program at INSEAD. He will be part of Saniona's executive leadership team and report to the CEO.

"I would like to thank Anita Milland for her dedication and contributions as interim CFO and CFO over the past five years. She has done an outstanding job and will now return to her role as Vice President of Finance & Administration," said Thomas Feldthus.

For more information, please contact
Thomas Feldthus, CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

About Saniona
Saniona (OMX: SANION) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological and psychiatric diseases. Its internal pipeline includes SAN2219 and SAN2355 for epilepsy and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has two strategic collaborations: one with Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which has licensed worldwide rights to ACP-711 and is preparing it for Phase 2 in essential tremor, and one with Productos Medix, which holds the rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico and Argentina and has submitted a market authorization application in Mexico. Saniona also has two clinical programs available for partnership: Tesomet, ready for Phase 2b in rare eating disorders, and SAN903, ready for Phase 1 in inflammatory bowel disease. Saniona's partners also include Boehringer Ingelheim, AstronauTx, and Cephagenix. Based in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.
For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
