New workflow, presented at TradeTech Europe in Paris, enables mutual clients seamless access to KCx analytics data through natural language queries in FlxAI, paving the way for future agent-to-agent communication

FlexTrade Systems, a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company through its KCx execution services, today announced the availability of KCx's sophisticated analytical suite directly from FlexTrade's AI assistant, FlxAI, to deliver intelligent, high-value insights into client workflows.

With rapid advancements in AI, large language models are reshaping how financial firms interact with data. Trading desks are increasingly embracing conversational AI to streamline decision-making and extract actionable insights faster than ever before. In response to market drivers, the new workflow has been developed as part of a collaborative initiative between KCx's and FlexTrade's teams.

Through the new collaboration, users of FlxAI, which is seamlessly embedded in FlexTrade's FlexONE OEMS and FlexTRADER EMS solutions, can actively query KCx liquidity drivers through natural language commands, such as "What's the anticipated closing volume according to KCx?" or "What does KCx think the volatility will be today?" FlxAI translates these requests into API commands, which are passed to KCx. KCx then returns the result, derived from vast streams of structured data timestamps, prices, venues, order types which FlxAI translates and presents to the end user within the order blotter as rich, human-readable narratives. These narratives explain factors such as slippage drivers, venue performance, and hidden cost patterns. Additionally, using AI, KCx's analytics continuously learns from evolving market conditions, transforming the analytics feedback in real-time.

Further development from KCx will see their own AI chat agent launch, delivering additional proprietary data points and working order content to users directly. Through agent-to-agent communication, FlxAI will extend to this AI agent to provide answers to user questions determined to be directed to KCx.

Chris McConville, Global Head of Execution Services and Trading at KCx said: "Built on the foundation of our robust API Analytical Suite offering, this workflow integration represents a major step forward. KCx is introducing this new capability through FlexTrade, which aligns with our mission to provide accessible, high-value insights directly into our clients' workflows. Rather than only focusing on AI-driven execution algorithms, our priority is to enhance workflow efficiency improving decision support, reducing manual processes, and simplifying interactions with complex data. This enables traders and portfolio managers to focus on more strategic, high-value tasks.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, stated: "Our existing integration with KCx's analytic suite has proved popular with clients looking to source high-quality, adaptive market intelligence. Integrating the KCx data source into FlxAI was a natural step to extend the coverage to third-party data, which is relevant, useful, and timely to users. As the sell-side finds new and unique ways to deliver content to clients, we aim to provide a seamless interface to access all services available. With FlxAI, connected to an abundance of data sources and other AI agents, this will ensure interaction is completely natural."

Anvar Karimson, Chief Technology Officer, Kepler Cheuvreux, noted: "This innovative integration marks a significant technological advancement in delivering intelligence when traders need it most. By connecting KCx analytics with FlxAI, we're transforming how insights flow through decision workflows. Natural language interaction elegantly removes barriers between complex analysis and trading decisions. This reflects our core belief that sophisticated technology should feel intuitive while enhancing how clients interact with markets."

KCx and FlexTrade will demonstrate this innovation at TradeTech Europe, May 13 15. The FlexTrade team will be in Track C during the roundtable sessions at the Buy-Side Innovation Day on May 13. Additionally, the innovation will be showcased at Booth 36 with the FlexTrade team or Booth 58 with the KCx team during the Main Conference on May 14 and 15

About Kepler Cheuvreux:

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company that specialises in Research, Execution (KCx), Fixed Income and Credit, Structured Solutions, Corporate Finance, and Asset Management.

The group employs around 600 people and is present in 14 major financial centres in Europe, the US, and the Middle East: Amsterdam, Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zurich.

About FlexTrade:

FlexTrade Systems provides customized multi-asset execution and order management trading solutions for buy- and sell-side financial institutions. Through deep client partnerships with some of the world's largest, most complex, and demanding capital markets firms, we develop the flexible tools, technology, and innovation that give our clients a competitive edge. Our globally distributed engineering teams focus on adaptable technology and open architecture to develop highly sophisticated trading solutions that can automate and scale with your business strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512589499/en/

Contacts:

Iain Smith

Iain.Smith@FlexTrade.com

O: +44 20 3757 9311