Former senior technology executive at OVO Energy, News UK and Financial Times to lead RWS's product and technology vision, strategy and execution

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, has appointed Christina Scott to its Executive Team as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

In this newly created position Christina will lead the company's global product and technology strategy, shaping the innovation agenda and delivering scalable, market-leading solutions. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving growth, sharpening focus across the portfolio and bringing the company's ambitious roadmap to life.

"We're delighted to welcome Christina to our Executive Team," said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. "Christina is a highly collaborative and forward-thinking leader with a solid background in delivering on customer needs and fostering a culture of operational and product excellence. We look forward to having her on the team."

Christina is an experienced senior executive with a proven record of delivering revenue growth and cost optimization across complex technology, digital products and data solutions. She brings more than 25 years' experience working with blue chip companies, private equity and start-ups undergoing large digital transformations and change programmes in the media, education, healthcare and energy sectors.

"I am thrilled to join RWS as Chief Product and Technology Officer. This is an exciting opportunity to transform the company's product strategy and drive innovation, growth and efficiency across our market-leading portfolio of technologies and solutions," commented Christina Scott. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at RWS to build a robust technology portfolio and create a clear product roadmap that meets the evolving needs of our customers."

Before joining RWS, Christina held various strategic roles including Chief Operating Officer and Adviser at a fertility start-up and Chief Product and Technology Officer at OVO Energy where she was responsible for all technology, product and data. Previous tenures included Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for News UK where Christina delivered new digital product and delivery capabilities and created a data strategy to increase revenue streams. Christina was also deputy CTO for News Corp and ran their global Emerging Technology practice, helping to implement a global technology change and innovation programme across the organization. In addition, as Chief Product and Information Officer at the Financial Times, she implemented a new digital-first strategy and delivered new data, content and subscription platforms to drive significant savings for the business.

Click here to learn more about RWS's Executive Team.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 60+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512785661/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105