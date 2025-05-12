European Wellness Biomedical Group: Prof. Mike Chan's Precision Medicine Vision Validated by Landmark Human Cytology Study Mapping Over 400 Distinct Cell Types - with Special Focus on the Brain

HEIDELBERG, Germany, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking international study has mapped over 400 distinct human cell types, providing powerful validation for Prof. Mike Chan's longstanding vision of organ-specific, cell-specific regenerative medicine. This pivotal research [1], authored by Prof. Mike Chan and published by Genesis Biomedical Research Institute in collaboration with global universities, represents a transformative leap in precision healthcare, including the complex realm of brain regeneration.

The landmark Human Cytology Atlas utilized single-cell RNA sequencing, high-dimensional cytometry, and bioinformatics to classify and quantify human cell types across various organs - including the intricate human brain. This cellular roadmap redefines how therapies must be developed: not generically, but tailored to match specific cell populations within targeted organs.

"While precision medicine has gained widespread recognition, I have always believed that true healing demands an even deeper understanding - acknowledging that every stem cell is inherently unique.

Each of the 400+ human cell types carries distinct molecular blueprints, comprising specific molecules, amino acid sequences, proteins, glycation rates, and transcription factors, all intricately tailored to the organs and tissues they sustain.

This principle has been the cornerstone of my work in developing targeted, brain-and-organ-specific-precursor stem cell bioregenerative therapies," said Prof. Dr. Mike Chan.

"For true regenerative success, A1 must match A1, B6 must match B6, Z10 must match Z10. There are no shortcuts when it comes to restoring the body's natural cellular balance."

The Brain: A Complex Frontier for Cellular Medicine

Among all organs, the brain exemplifies the need for cellular precision. As Prof. Chan noted, "To heal the brain, we must understand every cell within it." The Human Cytology Atlas revealed extraordinary specialization within brain structures such as the frontal lobe, hippocampus, pineal gland, prefrontal cortex, and substantia nigra. Each region contains unique cell types with distinct roles, underlining why regenerative therapies must match the exact cells to the corresponding brain area [2].

Prof. Chan's protocols at European Wellness emphasize this targeted strategy:

Frontal lobe neurons for Alzheimer's disease

for Alzheimer's disease Prefrontal cortex cells for autism

for autism Pineal gland cells for sleep disorders

for sleep disorders Hippocampal neurons for memory and emotional balance

for memory and emotional balance Substantia nigra cells for Parkinson's disease

The Atlas's validation of cell diversity confirms that brain regeneration requires organ-specific, cell-specific therapies - reinforcing European Wellness' pioneering approach.

5 Key Breakthroughs from the Human Cytology Study

Over 400 Cell Types Classified: First-ever complete catalog of human cell types with defined biological roles. Quantitative Mapping of Cells by Organ: Precision data on cell numbers and distribution enables anatomically tailored therapies. Discovery of Rare Functional Subtypes: New therapeutic targets for repair, immunity, and neuro-regeneration uncovered. Validation of Organ-Specific Cellular Identity: Proves that stem cells must be matched specifically to organ and tissue type. Recognition of Variable Regenerative Capacities: Enables smarter, prioritized treatment designs for aging and chronic diseases.

European Wellness: Precision Medicine in Action

For the first time, regenerative medicine has an exact cellular blueprint to follow. Instead of relying on generalized interventions, clinicians can now design therapies that match organ structure and cellular identity - fulfilling a vision Prof. Mike Chan and European Wellness have advocated for over four decades.

European Wellness Biomedical Group continues to be at the forefront of precision regenerative medicine. Through targeted organ-and-brain-specific precursor stem cell therapies, they deliver individualized programs targeting liver disease, cardiac conditions, neurodegenerative disorders, and memory restoration.

References:

[1] Chan MKS, Jambo SA, Jumat MI, Landa F, Saili NS, et al. Human Cytology: Classification and Quantitative Cell Landscape with Numbers, Types and Functional Diversity. J Stem Cell Res. 6(1):1-42.

[2] Mike KS Chan, Mohd Iskandar Jumat*, Florisa Landa, Nur Shafawati Saili, Siti Azmah Jambo, et al. Exploring the Complexity of the Human Brain: Cell Types, Numbers, and Lobar Functions. Am J Biomed Sci & Res. 2025 26(4) AJBSR.MS.ID.003452,

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

European Wellness is an award-winning biomedical group specializing in advanced targeted organ-and-brain-specific precursor stem cell therapy, anti-aging, and regenerative protocols. The Group operates flagship centers in Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Malaysia and all over Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678608/Prof_Mike_Chan_reviews_a_brain_replica_landmark_Human_Cytology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prof-mike-chans-precision-medicine-vision-validated-by-landmark-human-cytology-study-mapping-over-400-distinct-cell-types--with-special-focus-on-the-brain-302452191.html