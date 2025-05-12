Argentem Creek Partners Announces Strategic Appointments to Drive Middle East Expansion and Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Argentem Creek Partners , a premier emerging market specialist investment firm today announced two senior leadership appointments as it strengthens its presence in the Middle East and scales operations globally.

Dilip N. Massand has been named Head of Global Strategic Partnerships and Co-Head of Middle East based in Abu Dhabi, and Beatriz Franco has joined as Chief Operating Officer, based in New York. The firm is actively broadening its leadership team to support growth across key markets and expand its investor offering.

The move follows the issuance of Argentem's strategic license from the Financial Services Authority of ADGM, the international financial Centre of Abu Dhabi in 2024 and the establishment of its MENA and Asia headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The firm is increasing its focus on the Middle East as a priority market for sourcing deals, forming partnerships, and launching new investment platforms.In his role as Head of Global Strategic Partnerships and Co-Head of Middle East Massand will co-lead the firm's regional expansion together with Jeroen Westrik. He will also drive global strategic partnerships, including joint ventures, co-investment platforms, and business development initiatives. With more than 30 years of experience across the U.S., India, and the GCC, Dilip is known for his work in legal finance, asset recovery, and cross-border special situations. He was previously CEO of Phoenix Advisors Ltd., a legal finance firm based in ADGM, and Managing Director of SAS Asset Recovery.

As COO, Beatriz will oversee legal, operations, and business infrastructure globally, and serve on the firm's executive committees. Beatriz brings nearly three decades of experience in banking, law, and venture capital. She spent nine years at JPMorgan in private credit, DCM, and structured products, worked at law firms across New York, Silicon Valley, and Brazil, and later served as CEO of an agtech company and founder of a venture capital fund.

"These appointments reflect where we are headed as a firm," said Daniel Chapman, CEO of Argentem Creek Partners. "Dilip brings deep relationships and regional insight at a time when the Middle East is becoming increasingly important to our business. Beatriz adds global execution strength and operational leadership across asset classes and regions. Together, they will greatly enhance our ability to deliver value to our clients and help drive the next chapter of Argentem's growth."

Maarten Terlouw, President & Co-Chief Investment Officer of Argentem Creek Partners added "The recent appointments strengthen our ability to deploy capital with speed and discipline in today's shifting global environment. We're pleased to expand our team and enter a new growth phase in response to market demand and evolving conditions - while staying true to our values of excellence and execution."

About Argentem Creek Partners

Argentem Creek Partners is an emerging market specialist investment firm focused on special situations and Structured Capital Solutions. Argentem Creek was founded in 2015 by Daniel Chapman and his former team from Cargill, Inc subsidiary, Black River Asset Management. The firm has resources in Buenos Aires, London, Abu Dhabi and is headquarters in New York.

