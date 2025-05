Schlagzeile: Handels-Hammer sorgt für Marktchaos - Bitcoin richtung Allzeithoch und Altcoins explodieren!

TRUMP JUST CLOSED ONE OF THE BEST DEALS EVER.



NOW, U.S. TARIFFS ON CHINA ARE HIGHER THAN BEFORE TRUMP (30% - 20%).



AND CHINA'S TARIFFS ON U.S. ARE LOWER (10% - 20/25%).



THE ART OF THE DEAL.



TURBO SEND EVERYTHING HIGHER! pic.twitter.com/Ux8fiwbZyt