We concur with Tom Clayton, IntelliAM's CEO, that the group's preliminary FY25 results clearly validate the group's consulting/AI solution business model. Furthermore, the rise in annual recurring revenues (ARR) illustrates the accumulating effect of this success. The group's AI strategy has started to deliver tangible results for shareholders and management's upbeat outlook suggests that this should continue through FY26 and beyond.

