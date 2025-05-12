A company in Fiji has launched a tender for a consulting firm to carry out a feasibility study for a proposed 10 MW ground-mounted solar plant. The deadline for applications is May 30. Fiji Pine Ltd. is searching for a consulting firm to complete a feasibility study for a 10 MW solar project. The proposed ground-mounted solar plant will be built near the village of Vakabuli, outside of Fiji's second-largest metropolitan area, Lautoka. The tender details state that the scope of work will include a site assessment, a technical feasibility evaluation, a financial and economic analysis, and a risk ...

