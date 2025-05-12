Scientists in Qatar have outlined a new approach to optimize residential bifacial PV systems by combining south-facing and vertically mounted east-facing configurations. The novel methodology reportedly results in a 21. 6% increase in a system's net present value. A research team led by scientists from Qatar's University of Doha for Science and Technology investigated the optimization of bifacial PV panels in a residential setting, focusing on maximizing economic benefits based on load profiles. "This research introduces an innovative approach to optimizing bifacial PV panels in residential ...

