Fairland Group Limited: iGarden Robotics: Expo 2025's Vision for Outdoor Living

HONG KONG, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "By 2050, we'll coexist with 10 billion robots," predicted Masayoshi Son-a vision echoed at Osaka's Future Life Pavilion, where 50 robots showcased blurred lines between tools and companions.

At Expo 2025, with 28 million onsite and 250 million virtual visitors expected, the outdoor tech innovator, Fairland Group, wows global audiences with outdoor robotics and smart iGarden ecosystems at the Future Life Village's Special Limited-Time Exhibition.

A Delightful Outdoor Living, Freer Than Ever

With the world-record-breaking innovations under the banner "iGarden Robotics", the supercar-inspired lawn and pool robots and VR experience drew massive queues for hands-on demos.

Their latest lawnmower, a Guinness World Record holder for "longest duration robotic lawn mower (prototype)," delivers 30 hours of operation per charge, while the pool-cleaning robot boasts a 40-hour runtime-enough for a month of pool maintenance. Visitors marveled about the "VR iGarden," with one blogger declaring it "a glimpse into an outdoor utopia"; where humanoid hosts welcomed guests to energy-free, four-season gardens, and self-drive robots maintained lawns and pools like supercars at 24 Hours of Le Mans.

iGarden's fully automatic pool ecosystem also attracted enthusiasts from pool-centric nations like France and the U.S. Developed by Fairland Group's specialized tech brands-Fairland, Aquark, and Aquagem - the AIoT-connected system features inverter heat pumps, a self-regulating inverter water treatment system, and energy-efficient inverter water pumps-all synced with a solar energy storage system for carbon-neutral operation. A German visitor noted, "It's the future of backyard leisure."

A Robot-Filled Future, Closer Than Ever

From taming nature with roaring machines in 1851 to dancing with tech in our backyards by 2025, World Expos show a beautiful flip-innovation no longer shouts for attention. It whispers ideas while making life magical.

iGarden Robotics further fueled excitement, with media praising its "supercar aesthetics that could win design fans." Who knows? Your future garden buddy might already be charging in a lab somewhere! As iGarden VR experience fades to black, one message lingers: The outdoor tech revolution isn't coming in 30 years-it's charging ahead at Expo 2025.

Don't miss the next spotlight of iGarden Robotics at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans this June!

