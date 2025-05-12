CerraCap Ventures Expands Growth Fund Leadership to Target High-Impact Sectors

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / CerraCap Growth Fund, the growth-stage investment arm of CerraCap Ventures, today announced the appointment of two seasoned investors, John Hooker and Mason Mehta, as General Partners. The strategic expansion strengthens the fund's leadership as it scales investments in transformative technologies across AI, digital health, cybersecurity, and enterprise SaaS.

John Hooker brings deep expertise in banking, corporate finance, and global transactions. His career includes leading major initiatives in securitizations and asset management, including the launch of Marriott's timeshare loan securitization program and involvement in IPOs such as AGNC and European Capital. Over the course of his career, he has raised over $22 billion in capital across industries. He also played a key role in the Nexen-CNOOC acquisition. After transitioning from corporate finance, Hooker built and exited several businesses and now oversees multiple ventures, a private investment vehicle, and serves on the board of a fintech company.

"Joining the CerraCap Growth Fund is a natural extension of my career-long focus on value creation across industries and stages," shared John Hooker. "The team's global vision and disciplined investment strategy position it well to back companies solving critical challenges at scale."

Mason is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with a strong track record in digital health, family office leadership, and emerging markets. He began his career by founding and successfully exiting a healthcare managed services firm, later launching a venture fund focused on digital health innovation. As Chief Investment Officer of a multibillion-dollar family office, he led investment strategies and delivered a blended return of 40x.

Mason is also the founder of El Poblado, a growth fund targeting alpha in Latin America, and currently oversees a diverse portfolio of assets through his Southern California-based family office.

"CerraCap's deliberate emphasis on 'quality over quantity' in selecting strong LPs and investments was exactly what attracted me to invest with them several years ago," said Mason. "Today, I'm excited to shift roles and launch the Growth Fund, helping to accelerate the journey of truly transformative companies."

The appointments mark a significant milestone in the evolution of CerraCap Growth Fund, which applies the firm's proprietary Sales and Scale methodology to de-risk investments and accelerate revenue across its portfolio. With expanded leadership, the fund is positioned to deepen its reach into high-growth sectors and global markets.

"We're grateful for the incredible trust John and Mason have placed in us first as investors and now partners", said Saurabh Suri, Managing Partner at CerraCap Ventures. "As we look towards the future growth of CerraCap and its portfolio companies, we're thrilled to have such experienced and successful business builders. Their global perspective, investment rigor, and founder-first approach align seamlessly with our mission to reshape industries."

