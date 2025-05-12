Anzeige


WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 13:57
2,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0252,09512:37
Dow Jones News
12.05.2025 11:15 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-May-2025 / 09:42 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                       Bernard Byrne 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                                Chairman / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                                Initial notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
 
       type of 
a)                               ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
                                Purchase of Shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                EUR2.00     100,000

Aggregated information

100,000

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR200,000

8 May 2025

e) Date of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

f) Place of the transaction

g) Additional Information N/A

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  387764 
EQS News ID:  2135288 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135288&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
