Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 11:18 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Astronergy shines with its breakthroughs at Intersolar Europe 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • No busbars, no limits: Astronergy showcases ZBB-powered solar breakthroughs in Munich

MUNICH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2025, Astronergy reaffirmed its leadership in solar innovation and international collaborations by debuting cutting-edge modules featuring newly upgraded n-type solar cell technology and zero-busbar (ZBB) solar products, alongside strategic partnerships that strengthen its European footprint.

A photo captures the Astronergy booth at the Intersolar Europe 2025.

The company's flagship ASTRO N7 and N7s modules were at the center of attention, designed for next-level performance across diverse application scenarios. With Astronergy's latest generation of TOPCon 5.0 technology, these modules deliver higher efficiency, better temperature coefficients, and optimized LCOE performance.

ASTRO N7 and N7s lineup incorporates Astronergy's proprietary ZBB cell technology, which replaces traditional front-side busbars with advanced non-visible contact structures, maximizing light absorption, reducing shading losses, and improving overall module aesthetics and reliability.

As one of the industry's most forward-looking technologies, ZBB represents a key advancement in solar cell architecture, supporting thinner metallization, better current collection, and a lower risk of microcracks. By combining ZBB and TOPCon 5.0, Astronergy delivers a next-generation solution that meets the growing demand for high efficiency and long-term durability, especially under challenging field conditions.

Notably, the ASTRO N7s products stood out for their electrical performance, as well as for their outstanding mechanical durability. The products recently passed TÜV NORD's rigorous high mechanical load and TÜV Rheinland HW4 hail impact tests, validating their reliability in extreme weather environments - a key advantage for markets across Europe and high-latitude regions.

A photo captures the ASTRO N7 product at the Intersolar Europe. The Head of Global Product Technical Management explains the core techs of ASTRO N7 to visitors.

"Intersolar Europe has been a stage for us to demonstrate how our technologies translate into real-world resilience and customer value," said Isabella Ni, GM of Global Marketing at Astronergy. "With TOPCon 5.0 and advanced ZBB designs, we're delivering smart, efficient, and durable solutions to accelerate global decarbonization."

Another milestone during the event was Astronergy's framework agreements with important partners in Europe, marking its extended business footprint in the broader Nordic market and other areas of Europe. The partnerships signify Astronergy's ongoing commitment to tailor solutions for regional needs and build lasting partnerships across the continent.

Astronergy's visually striking booth attracted thousands of visitors, with live product showcases and expert-led briefings drawing praise from industry professionals and media alike. With its presence in solar markets and participation in European initiatives like SolarPower Europe and SSI, Astronergy continues to establish itself as a global partner of choice, offering future-ready PV technology backed by proven reliability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684856/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684857/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-shines-with-its-breakthroughs-at-intersolar-europe-2025-302452226.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.