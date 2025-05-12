Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 11:34 Uhr
Minimum Deposit Casinos Warns of Sweeping Changes as States Crack Down on Online Sweepstakes Casinos

Finanznachrichten News

WATERFORD, Ireland, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimum Deposit Casinos (https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/) (MDC), a leading global online casino review hub and division of the OneTwenty Group, has released new insights into the tightening regulatory landscape for sweepstakes-based gaming in the United States. Recent moves by lawmakers in New York, Louisiana, and Montana suggest a coordinated push to eliminate or restrict these alternative online gambling models.

In New York, Senate Bill 5935, introduced by Sen. Joseph Addabbo, has advanced through the legislative process and targets the operation and supply of sweepstakes-style platforms. The bill specifically addresses platforms that use two forms of digital currency - one of which can be redeemed for real-world prizes - a setup now under scrutiny by state regulators.

Meanwhile, Louisiana has taken a similarly hard stance with Senate Bill 181, led by Sen. Adam Bass. The bill aims to ban all forms of sweepstakes games that mimic casino or sports betting experiences, including both the promotion and operation of such services. It passed the state Senate unanimously and is currently being reviewed by the House.

Montana could become the first U.S. state to enact a full prohibition if Senate Bill 555 is signed into law. The bill, which has passed both chambers, seeks to clearly define and outlaw the operation of unlicensed sweepstakes gambling websites.

"States are clearly starting to zero in on grey-area gambling models," said a senior analyst at MDC. "These bills show how quickly the legal landscape can shift, and it's crucial that players and operators stay ahead of the curve."

About MDC
Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC) is a trusted online portal under the OneTwenty Group. MDC evaluates online casinos worldwide, assessing safety, licensing, game fairness, and payment security before recommending the best options to players.

Contact Email: jonathan@onetwentygroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
