The battery industry relies on a supply chain in China, and previous headline tariff numbers had painted a tough picture for project affordability and bankability. From ESS News The U. S. and China have agreed to temporarily cut tariffs on each other's imports, boosting the battery industry through the ongoing uncertainty. With most supply coming from China, the industry has been given support, with U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying both countries would lower their reciprocal tariffs by 115% for 90 days, after joint trade talks in Switzerland. The White House posted a joint statement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...