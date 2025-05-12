Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has reinforced its Solana strategy to accelerate NFT development and liquidity support. The move enhances Solana-specific tools and systems, giving creators access to faster, low-cost creation workflows alongside more scalable liquidity options across the platform.





With this update, Colle AI has optimized its infrastructure for Solana-based asset generation, integrating high-speed minting logic, real-time metadata processing, and streamlined smart contract execution. These improvements reduce transaction costs and simplify the creation process, offering a smoother experience for creators launching on Solana.

Colle AI also expanded its liquidity framework to include more dynamic routing and pooling for Solana-native NFTs. This gives users better visibility, access to deeper trading channels, and improved cross-chain interaction with Ethereum, Bitcoin, BNB Chain, and XRP-all supported by Colle AI's intelligent automation engine.

This Solana-focused growth reflects Colle AI's commitment to delivering scalable, creator-first tools that meet the demands of the evolving multichain NFT economy. With performance, flexibility, and speed at its core, Colle AI continues to push boundaries for Web3 innovation.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

