Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) proudly celebrates National Nursing Week, May 12-18, 2025, with the theme The Power of Nurses to Transform Health. This theme honours the expertise, compassion, and impact of the 478,000+ nurses across Canada who are shaping the future of care in every health system and beyond.

The week includes Indigenous Nurses Day and International Nurses Day on May 12 and Student Nurses Day on May 14.

Throughout National Nursing Week, the CNA has organized a series of events:

May 12 - The Role of Nurses in Indigenous Health Care

May 13 - The Power of Nurses to Transform Our Health, Our Future and Our Planet

May 15 - The Power of Nurses to Transform Care with Artificial Intelligence

May 16 - Recognizing Nurses Awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals and Engaging with Howard Catton, International Council of Nurses CEO

Nurses continue to lead health transformation efforts, including care system redesign across the continuum of care and other sectors, and drive bold policy and evidence-informed advocacy. Nurses also hold untapped economic potential. In 2024, wait times cost Canada's GDP an estimated $5.2 billion according to the Fraser Institute, reflecting only hours lost during the average workweek for those waiting for care. By fully leveraging nurses' knowledge and skills, such as expanding prescribing authority for registered nurses and scaling up nurse practitioner-led clinics, Canada can not only improve access to care but also mitigate these economic losses and unlock billions in potential savings.

"In every community and every sector, nurses are making measurable impacts on the health of Canadians," said Dr. Kimberly LeBlanc, CNA president. "This week, we celebrate the impact of nurses across Canada and their collective power to transform health for today and tomorrow."

CNA urges the federal government to maintain strong engagement with the nursing profession and take concrete steps to implement its platform promises. From pan-Canadian strategies and workforce optimization to mental health supports and workforce retention, nurses bring the evidence, expertise, and proven solutions Canada needs.

"As the largest group of regulated health professionals in Canada, nurses are uniquely positioned to lead system transformation and support governments across the nation to better meet the needs of the people we serve," said Dr. Valerie Grdisa, CNA CEO. "I encourage all Canadians to join the celebration and to show their appreciation for nurses through social media, community recognition, and by supporting initiatives that strengthen the nursing profession."

To learn more about National Nursing Week, to participate in the series of events organized, and download the National Nursing Week toolkit, please visit https://www.cna-aiic.ca/en/news-events/national-nursing-week. Use the National Nursing Week hashtags to share your involvement in the week. CNA2025 NursingWeek2025 NationalNursingWeek IND2025 Nurses2025 NursingTheme2025 ThePowerofNurses

About the Canadian Nurses Association

The Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) is the national and global professional voice of Canadian nursing. Our mission is to advance the nursing profession to improve health outcomes in Canada's publicly funded, not-for-profit health system. CNA is the only national association that speaks for all nurses in all sectors and practice settings across all 13 provinces and territories. We represent unionized and non-unionized nurses, retired nurses, nursing students, and all categories of nurses (licensed and registered practical nurses, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and registered psychiatric nurses).

