Enwave Energy Corporation: Enwave Announces Expansion of Energy from Waste District Heating Facility in Prince Edward Island, Avoiding Landfill for Nearly 90% of the Black Cart Residential Waste in Province

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enwave Energy Corporation (Enwave) has announced today the commitment to build a new waste processing facility in Prince Edward Island, beginning this fall. The facility will be in operation by 2028 and will replace the existing end-of-life system. Enwave, in partnership with the Province of Prince Edward Island, has proudly undertaken this expansion to address the growing need to identify sustainable waste solutions in the province.

The existing district energy plant converts municipal solid waste and biomass -- scrap wood from forest harvesting operations -- to energy and provides that energy to its customers through the interconnected district energy network. After nearly thirty years of operation, the plant is approaching end-of-life and will be replaced with the new, expanded facility. Since 2017, the Province of Prince Edward Island and Enwave have collaborated on this project with a united goal to reduce waste and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions at a time when sustainable waste solutions are needed more than ever.

This new, state-of-the-art facility is capable of processing 90% of the province's total black cart residential waste, significantly reducing landfill waste. The expansion of this critical facility will significantly replace the use of fuel oil for heating while providing further reliability and redundancy to more than 145 connected buildings in Charlottetown, the province's capital city, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the University of Prince Edward Island, schools and residences. Enwave's district energy system has a proven track record as a reliable and critical source of energy in the province, having maintained uninterrupted operations to critical customers during recent natural phenomena such as hurricanes Juan, Dorian and Fiona, as well as during the hurricane-strength blizzard, White Juan, in 2004.

Rendering of Enwave's new waste processing facility in Prince Edward Island, anticipated to be in operation by 2028 to replace the existing end-of-life system.

Enwave brings more than thirty years of experience in advanced Waste-to-Energy systems to the project, a proven path to avoiding landfill waste and reducing GHG emissions. Through this expansion, the annual impact of avoiding landfill by using up to 49,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste for heating will amount to GHG savings of up to 908,000 tonnes of CO2e by 2052, equivalent to taking 278,000 cars off the road.

Leveraging Waste-to-Energy technology provides a real solution and tangible option for communities around the country to reduce the need for additional landfills and help to meet carbon emission reduction targets. With global waste forecasted to increase 70% by 2050, this project is a testament to scalable and sustainable pathways that directly address concerns of rising waste.

"We are very grateful for the support and confidence of the government of PEI and the people of this province, enabling us to make this long-term commitment as a critical energy partner," says Carlyle Coutinho, CEO of Enwave Energy Corporation. "The eight-year journey to get to this point has seen many hurdles, however both Enwave and the province have remained committed to making this expansion a reality. This project is an example of how governments and private companies can work together to achieve long-term, sustainable solutions at scale through a shared purpose, creating a better world for today and generations to come."

"Waste to Energy technology is a great example of a sustainable, innovative solution to meeting PEI's energy needs," says PEI Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault. "This expansion helps us continue to minimize energy costs for important provincial buildings and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As an added benefit, using this waste for energy helps us extend the life of our existing landfill."

Enwave's expansion of the waste processing facility and operations will nearly double existing waste processing capacity while directly aligning with Charlottetown's Vision for a Sustainable Energy Future by transitioning to renewable clean energy and incorporating sustainable innovation and technology.

"The CIB is proud to be a part of this project given the important role it will play in modernizing the city's district energy system, ensuring affordable and clean energy supply to more than 145 connected buildings in the Charlottetown core," says Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The new waste processing facility expansion is supported financially by the Canadian Infrastructure Bank through an aggregate facility of $600M supporting innovative energy projects across Enwave's portfolio, including Lakeview Village in Mississauga, Ontario (Wastewater Heat Recovery technology), Etobicoke Civic Centre in Toronto (Geo-exchange technology), and this project in PEI (Waste-to-Energy technology).

Enwave has worked closely alongside key partners that are critical to the success of the PEI expansion project, including Maple Reindeers Constructors Ltd., Marco Group, Ramboll Group A/S, Coles Associates Ltd., Stantec, Martin GmbH, ANDRITZ TEP, LAB SA and Kone Cranes Canada Inc.

A ceremony announcing the official groundbreaking of the new waste processing facility will take place in the fall of 2025.

About Enwave

Enwaveis one of the largest commercial owner and operators of community-based district energy systems in North America. They develop reliable, commercial and sustainable energy solutions at scale, tailored to the unique needs of municipalities, commercial developments, universities, hospitals, data centres and residential communities. Enwave provides thermal energy services to over 100 million square feet of mixed-use space across Canada using a variety of technologies including Deep Lake Water Cooling, thermal storage, geoexchange, biomass and energy-from-waste. Enwave was acquired by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan & IFM Investors in 2021. Since its founding over 20 years ago, Enwave has invested over $1 billion in Canadian infrastructure.

