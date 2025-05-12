KH Group Oyj: KH Group: Indoor continues profitability improvement measures - the company will start change negotiations

KH Group Plc

Press Release 12 May 2025 at 12:00 noon EEST

KH Group: Indoor continues profitability improvement measures - the company will start change negotiations

As a profitability improvement measure, Indoor Group will commence change negotiations in accordance with the Act on Co-operation in Undertakings covering employees in the support functions of Indoor and Insofa. The change negotiations will begin on 19 May 2025 and the scope of the negotiations will cover 84 employees. The number and targeting of possible layoffs and dismissals will be specified during the negotiations.

The change negotiations seek measures to improve profitability by approximately EUR 2 million. The measures are part of an extensive operating model reform, which aims for an annual operating profit improvement of at least EUR 10 million by the end of 2026.

"Our aim is to renew management model, reorganize functions and improve profitability to build a solid foundation for the future of Indoor Group", says Kati Kivimäki, CEO of Indoor Group.

"During the first quarter, Indoor Group made an operating loss of EUR 2,5 million and in this situation these measures to improve profitability are necessary", adds Ville Nikulainen, CEO of KH Group.

