ADDvise Group AB (publ): Report from the annual general meeting of ADDvise Group AB (publ) on 12 May 2025

ADDvise Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556363-2115, has today, on 12 May 2025, held its annual general meeting at the company's premises at Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm. At the meeting it was resolved on, among other things, re-election of Fredrik Celsing as board member and chair, re-election of Johanne Louise Brændgaard, Thomas Eklund, Rikard Akhtarzand and Anna Ljung as board members, re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the auditor of the company, and approval of the remuneration report 2024.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2024.

Disposition of the company's earnings

The annual general meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid to the shareholders for the financial year 2024 and that the funds at disposal of the meeting shall be balanced in new accounts.

Discharge from liability

All persons who have served as board member and CEO during the financial year 2024 were granted discharge from liability.

Election of board of directors, auditors and remuneration

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, that the number of board members shall be five without deputies.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, to re-elect Fredrik Celsing, Johanne Louise Brændgaard, Thomas Eklund, Rikard Akhtarzand and Anna Ljung as board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, to re-elect Fredrik Celsing as chairman of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, re-elected as the auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that Johan Engstam will continue as auditor in charge.

It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, that board remuneration shall be paid with SEK 500,000 to the chairman of the board of directors (with a decrease of SEK 250,000 compared to the preceding year) and SEK 200,000 to each non-employed board members (unchanged compared to the preceding year). It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, that remuneration to members of the audit committee and remuneration committee shall be paid with SEK 75,000 to the chairman (unchanged compared to preceding year), and SEK 50,000 to each other member (unchanged compared to the preceding year).

I was resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice. Further, the annual general meeting resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to members of the nomination committee.

Remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the remuneration report.

For further information, please contact:



Staffan Torstensson, CEO

+46 70 433 20 19

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

Hanna Myhrman, General Counsel

+46 709 82 92 23

hanna.myhrman@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise Group AB (publ)

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.7 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.