Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

12th May 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

09th May 2025 47.16p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.29p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

