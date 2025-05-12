QKS Group: ICT Adoption in Professional Services Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 8.18% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 8.18% CAGR Reflects the Sector's Shift Toward Digital Collaboration, Workflow Automation, and Data-Driven Decision-Making

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research focused on the Professional Services industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.18% through 2030. The study reveals how Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is transforming knowledge-intensive businesses by enhancing operational efficiency, client engagement, and service delivery.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Professional Services

As consulting, legal, accounting, engineering, and advisory firms modernize their operations, ICT adoption has become central to scaling expertise, standardizing workflows, and improving client value. ICT domains such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Information Security, BPM & Process Automation, CX & MarTech, and Communication & Collaboration are playing a pivotal role in enabling firms to deliver insights faster, manage client data securely, automate repetitive tasks, and collaborate seamlessly across distributed teams.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Associate Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "Professional services firms are under growing pressure to deliver more value, faster, and with greater transparency. ICT is enabling a new era of outcome-driven services by supporting automation, client analytics, and knowledge sharing at scale. Vendors that offer secure, intelligent, and integrated platforms will empower these firms to move beyond traditional models - delivering personalized, proactive, and measurable services in a fast-changing client landscape."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report profiles top ICT vendors enabling digital transformation in the Professional Services sector, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Google Cloud, AWS, ServiceNow, Adobe, Zoho, Box, Snowflake, Freshworks, Cisco, M-Files, DocuSign, Infosys, TCS, Capgemini, and Workday. These vendors support firms in digitizing engagement, managing client lifecycles, and delivering high-quality services with speed and agility.

Why This Matters for Professional Services Sector Vendors?

In a high-trust, high-touch industry, ICT is enabling firms to balance personalization with productivity. Vendors must deliver platforms that enhance client experience, protect sensitive data, and automate knowledge work - while scaling to support global teams and client bases. Those that empower firms with integrated, intelligent, and secure solutions will be the cornerstone of next-generation service excellence and operational resilience.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Professional Services industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

