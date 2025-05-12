Riders Plus Insurance Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Home and Auto Insurance in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is pleased to announce that Riders Plus Insurance is a 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Insurance - Home and Auto category in Toronto Central. This award celebrates the company's dedication to delivering exceptional insurance coverage, expert advice, and unmatched customer care throughout Ontario.

Riders Plus Insurance is a full-service brokerage with over 25 years of industry experience. Known for providing competitive rates and comprehensive coverage, the company offers tailored insurance solutions for motorcycle, home, auto, RV, and cottage owners. Riders Plus has built a loyal client base by creating programs that meet the unique needs of each policyholder, backed by a knowledgeable and responsive team.

"We are honoured to be recognized by the Consumer Choice Award," said the Riders Plus Insurance team. "This award reaffirms our mission to combine the best coverage with the best service, giving clients peace of mind every step of the way."

Riders Plus Insurance specializes in:

Auto and motorcycle insurance

Homeowners and condo insurance

RV, cottage, and seasonal property insurance

Personalized insurance plans

Transparent guidance and claims support

The company's leadership team focuses on innovation and client-first service, continually evolving to keep pace with changing market needs. Clients benefit from clear communication, no-pressure consultations, and a smooth, supportive claims experience. As a result, Riders Plus Insurance has become a trusted name in personal and recreational insurance across Ontario.

"Our clients trust us to protect what matters most to them," added the Riders Plus team. "We take that responsibility seriously and strive to build long-lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and outstanding value."

