Longwood Fund Strengthens Growth-Stage Investment Team

- Vikas Goyal, MBA, promoted to Partner to lead growth stage investments in late preclinical and clinical stage biotechnology companies.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Longwood Fund, a venture capital firm creating and investing in science-based companies that develop important treatments to help patients, today announced that it has further strengthened its investment team with the promotion of Vikas Goyal, MBA, to Partner, focusing on growth stage investments in late preclinical and clinical stage biotechnology companies.

Mr. Goyal has more than 20 years of experience as both a venture investor and executive focused on business development and transactional related initiatives in the biotechnology industry. He joined the Longwood Fund team in 2024 as a Venture Partner and led Longwood's investment in Evommune's $115 million Series C round of financing to advance their clinical-stage pipeline addressing chronic inflammatory diseases.

"We are excited to welcome Vikas and further strengthen our team at Longwood Fund," said Christoph Westphal, MD, PhD, General Partner at Longwood Fund. "I first worked with Vikas in 2011 when I was President and Head of SR One during a similar period of market dislocation. Longwood is actively making new investments, including recent investments in Newleos, Evommune, Engrail and Solu, and we continue to seek new investment opportunities. Vikas' successful track record as a biotech investor and dealmaker will be incredibly beneficial as we invest in and support a new generation of novel healthcare companies."

"I have deep admiration for Christoph's, Aleks' and the whole Longwood team's commitment to biotechnology company building and venture investing," said Mr. Goyal. "I am honored to be promoted and to continue to help Longwood Fund support our syndicated growth investments."

Mr. Goyal was previously Senior Vice President of Business Development for Pandion Therapeutics. He initially joined Pandion as a Board member and investor in 2018 and ultimately joined the company full-time in 2019 taking the company through a research collaboration with Astellas, an IPO and the company's acquisition by Merck for $1.85 billion in 2021. Mr. Goyal joined Pandion from SR One, where he invested in and served on the boards of 19 early-stage biotech companies including Morphic Therapeutics (acquired by Eli Lilly), River Vision Development (acquired by Horizon), Nimbus Therapeutics (Tyk2 acquired by Takeda), Spero Therapeutics (tebipenem acquired by GSK) and Pandion (acquired by Merck). River Vision and Horizon developed Tepezza (teprotumumab) a new standard of care in the treatment of Grave's Orbitopathy and the first therapy ever approved for the indication. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goyal was a Consultant at McKinsey & Co's Pharmaceutical practice in New Jersey, a co-founder of Extera Partners and a Business Development Manager at Infinity Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Goyal earned an MBA in Health Care Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Neurobiology from Harvard University.

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while driving significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of successfully launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood Fund have co-founded ~25 companies with over 20 launched or marketed drugs and therapies, as well as over two dozen clinical-stage assets, all focused on helping patients in need. Companies founded by Longwood Fund, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Acceleron, Alnylam, Be Bio, Immunitas, Momenta, Newleos, Pyxis, Sirtris, Solu, TScan, Vertex, and Weaver. For more information, visit www.longwoodfund.com.

