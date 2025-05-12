Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
WKN: A3ES87 | ISIN: US83193D2036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.05.25 | 16:45
2,260 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTKEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTKEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 13:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Display Week 2025: Smartkem to Exhibit and Present MicroLED Smart Backlight Demonstration for Next Generation LCD Displays in Automotive Industry

Finanznachrichten News

Visit us at Booth No. 1431

Smartkem CEO Ian Jenks to give presentation at the SID Business Conference powered by Counterpoint Research on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

MANCHESTER, England, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, will be exhibiting at Display Week 2025 a demonstration of a MicroLED Smart Backlight that has the potential to drive a new generation of Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) that could transform display technology in the automotive industry.

*artist rendering, not Smartkem product

Smartkem's Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks will be giving a presentation titled "Changing the World of Electronics: Unveiling a Breakthrough in Transistor Technology for the Future of MicroLED Displays" which is part of the SID Business Conference taking place on Wednesday, May 14th during a segment on 'MicroLED Display Commercialization from 9:30am-11am PT. For information: 2025 SID Business Conference, Powered by Counterpoint Research - Display Supply Chain Consultants

Smartkem Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks is going to present the latest advancements in Smartkem's organic thin-film transistor technology. This presentation will spotlight Smartkem's strides toward CMOS transistors and the unveiling of its latest cutting-edge innovation: the MicroLED Smart Backlight. The "MiP4" is a package of four MicroLEDs integrated using Smartkem's trailblazing chip-first architecture and proprietary interlayer dielectric materials.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistors developed using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Our TRUFLEX® materials can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor.

Smartkem's MiP4 is designed to replace existing MiniLED packages in LCD backlights and signage applications. The MiP4 is expected to offer higher brightness at lower power, lower production costs, and compatibility with existing MiniLED die bonding equipment. MiP4s are expected to ship on blue tape format for seamless industry adoption.

For MicroLED display applications, Smartkem's low temperature process allows its liquid transistors to be poured directly onto MicroLEDs, eliminating the need to use current high-cost, low-yield manufacturing processes. This innovation is expected to reduce defects and enhance yield, and to integrate seamlessly into existing manufacturing infrastructure, with the potential to make MicroLED displays more commercially viable across a number of sectors including smartphones, wearables, automotives and digital signage.

Smartkem designs and develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. It operates a field application office in Hsinchu, Taiwan, close to collaboration partner, The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Smartkem is developing a commercial-scale production process and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to demonstrate the commercial viability of manufacturing a new generation of displays using its materials.

The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 138 granted patents across 17 patent families, 16 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts:

Selena Kirkwood
Head of Communications for Smartkem
T: +44 (0) 7971 460 364
s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

U.S. Investors
David Barnard, CFA
Alliance Advisors Investor Relations
T: 1 415 433 3777
dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684462/Car_Display.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597198/5312349/SmartKem_Brand_Identity_RGB_POS___small_Logo.jpg

Smartkem Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/display-week-2025-smartkem-to-exhibit-and-present-microled-smart-backlight-demonstration-for-next-generation-lcd-displays-in-automotive-industry-302451750.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
