5,6506,05014:26
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Solid start to the year with profitable growth including 54% increase in SECaaS ARR YoY

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

  • Revenues of $23.2, up 6% year over year;
  • Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 49% year-over-year to $5.1 million;
  • March 2025 SECaaS ARR* of $21.2 million, up 54% year-over-year;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 70.4%, similar to the first quarter of last year;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit of $0.4 million, versus an operating loss of 1.2 million in the first quarter of last year;
  • Positive operating cash flow of $1.7 million in the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We are very happy to report solid results for the quarter with renewed year-over-year growth across all key metrics. We recently signed a number of multi-million dollar agreements with new customers for our Smart product and see strong interest in our new Tera III product from tier-1 customers which is increasing our pipeline, all of which will contribute to future growth."

Continued Mr. Harari, "We continue to drive strong results with our SECaaS offering. Recent agreements illustrate the success of our security business, and we are well positioned to continue growing our recurring revenue stream. We are pleased that Verizon Business recently launched a new mobile plan which includes our SECaaS service, demonstrating the importance that Verizon places on providing cybersecurity protection to their customers."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Given our solid execution, we expect that for full year 2025 we will achieve profitable growth, with SECaaS revenue and ARR achieving strong year-over-year increases at around 50% or more."

First quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $23.2 million, a 6% increase year-over-year compared with $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.0 million (gross margin of 69.3%), a 6% increase compared with $15.1 million (gross margin of 69%) in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.3 million (gross margin of 70.4%), a 6% increase compared with $15.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.7 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.4 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.03 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was positive $1.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits and investments as of March 31, 2025, totaled $60.7 million, an increase of $2 million versus $58.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 earnings results today, May 12, 2025 at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of March 2025 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

TABLE - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)








Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024




(Unaudited)









Revenues

$ 23,150


$ 21,890



Cost of revenues

7,103


6,792



Gross profit

16,047


15,098









Operating expenses:






Research and development costs, net

5,991


7,149



Sales and marketing

7,338


7,790



General and administrative

3,427


2,902



Total operating expenses

16,756


17,841



Operating profit (loss)

(709)


(2,743)



Financial and other income (loss), net

673


540



Profit (Loss) before income tax benefit

(36)


(2,203)









Tax expenses

296


307



Net profit (Loss)

(332)


(2,510)









Basic net profit (loss) per share

$ (0.01)


$ (0.07)















Diluted net profit (loss) per share

$ (0.01)


$ (0.07)









Weighted average number of shares used in






computing basic net loss per share

39,620,521


38,411,724









Weighted average number of shares used in






computing diluted net loss per share

39,620,521


38,411,724



TABLE - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)


GAAP cost of revenues

$ 7,103


$ 6,792


Share-based compensation (1)

(94)


(154)


Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(152)


(152)


Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 6,857


$ 6,486







GAAP gross profit

$ 16,047


$ 15,098


Gross profit adjustments

246


306


Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 16,293


$ 15,404







GAAP operating expenses

$ 16,756


$ 17,841


Share-based compensation (1)

(887)


(1,206)


Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 15,869


$ 16,635







GAAP financial and other income

$ 673


$ 540


Exchange rate differences*

(61)


94


Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$ 612


$ 634







GAAP taxes on income

$ 296


$ 307


Changes in tax related items

(45)


(44)


Non-GAAP taxes on income

$ 251


$ 263







GAAP Net profit (Loss)

$ (332)


$ (2,510)


Share-based compensation (1)

981


1,360


Amortization of intangible assets (2)

152


152


Exchange rate differences*

(61)


94


Changes in tax related items

45


44


Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 785


$ (860)







GAAP profit (Loss) per share (diluted)

$ (0.01)


$ (0.07)


Share-based compensation

0.03


0.04


Amortization of intangible assets

0.00


-


Exchange rate differences*

0.00


0.00


Changes in tax related items

0.00


0.00


Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

$ 0.02


$ (0.03)












Weighted average number of shares used in





computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

39,620,521


38,411,724












Weighted average number of shares used in





computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

42,880,655


38,411,724







* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and


liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.










TABLE - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)







(1) Share-based compensation:





Cost of revenues

$ 94


$ 154


Research and development costs, net

242


498


Sales and marketing

305


443


General and administrative

340


265



$ 981


$ 1,360







(2) Amortization of intangible assets





Cost of revenues

$ 152


$ 152



$ 152


$ 152







TABLE - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Audited)




ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 10,061


$ 16,142

Short-term bank deposits


16,700


15,250

Restricted deposits


584


904

Available-for-sale marketable securities


33,372


26,470

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $22,324 and $25,306 on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)


19,234


16,482

Other receivables and prepaid expenses


5,983


6,317

Inventories


8,193


8,611

Total current assets


94,127


90,176






LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Severance pay fund


456


464

Restricted deposit


296


279

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,366


6,741

Other assets


564


2,151

Property and equipment, net


6,550


7,692

Intangible assets, net


153


305

Goodwill


31,833


31,833

Total non-current assets


46,218


49,465






Total assets


$ 140,345


$ 139,641






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables


$ 1,021


$ 946

Deferred revenues


20,013


17,054

Short-term operating lease liabilities


1,062


562

Other payables and accrued expenses


15,781


17,408

Total current liabilities


37,877


35,970






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues


6,440


7,136

Long-term operating lease liabilities


5,093


5,807

Accrued severance pay


934


946

Convertible debt


40,000


39,973

Total long-term liabilities


52,467


53,862






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


50,001


49,809






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 140,345


$ 139,641

TABLE - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities:










Net profit (Loss)

$ (332)


$ (2,510)


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation

1,167


1,215


Stock-based compensation

981


1,360


Amortization of intangible assets

152


152


Capital loss (gain)

255


-


Decrease in accrued severance pay, net

(4)


(58)


Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,424


717


Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities

(341)


(372)


Decrease in operating leases liability

(143)


(459)


Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset

304


552


Increase in trade receivables

(2,752)


(191)


Decrease in inventories

418


167


Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

75


(262)


Decrease in employees and payroll accruals

(2,212)


(3,486)


Increase in deferred revenues

2,263


1,370


Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

403


(554)


Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

27


50


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,685


(2,309)







Cash flows from investing activities:










Decrease in restricted deposit

303


704


Investment in short-term bank deposits

(8,700)


-


Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

7,250


10,000


Purchase of property and equipment

(281)


(429)


Investment in marketable securities

(28,976)


(24,275)


Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

22,400


24,835


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(8,004)


10,835





-


Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from exercise of stock options

238


-


Net cash provided by financing activities

238


-












Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(6,081)


8,526


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

16,142


14,192







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 10,061


$ 22,718







Non-cash activity:





ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination

$ (71)


$ -


Other financial metrics (Unaudited)







U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares






Q1-2025


FY 2024


FY 2023


Revenues geographic breakdown








Americas


2.7

12 %

14.2

15 %

16.6

18 %


EMEA


16.8

72 %

54.0

59 %

56.1

60 %


Asia Pacific


3.7

16 %

24.0

26 %

20.5

22 %




23.2

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues breakdown by type








Products


6.5

28 %

30.1

33 %

37.6

40 %


Professional Services

2.6

11 %

8.3

9 %

6.1

7 %


SECaaS (Security as a Service)

5.1

22 %

16.5

18 %

10.6

11 %


Support & Maintenance

9

39 %

37.3

40 %

38.9

42 %




23.2

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues per customer type








CSP


19.5

84 %

75.4

82 %

75.1

81 %


Enterprise


3.7

16 %

16.8

18 %

18.1

19 %




23.2

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Top 10 customers as a % of revenues

53 %


43 %


47 %











Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)

39.6


38.9


37.9

















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)

42.9


42.3


40.3




SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
















Q1-2025:

5.1









Q4-2024:

4.8









Q3-2024:

4.7









Q2-2024:

3.7









Q1-2024:

3.4



















SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)


















Mar. 2025:

21.2









Dec. 2024:

18.2









Dec. 2023:

12.7









Dec. 2022:

9.2









Dec. 2021:

5.2





























Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

