Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Solid start to the year with profitable growth including 54% increase in SECaaS ARR YoY

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

Revenues of $23.2, up 6% year over year;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 49% year-over-year to $5.1 million;

March 2025 SECaaS ARR* of $21.2 million, up 54% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 70.4%, similar to the first quarter of last year;

Non-GAAP operating profit of $0.4 million, versus an operating loss of 1.2 million in the first quarter of last year;

Positive operating cash flow of $1.7 million in the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We are very happy to report solid results for the quarter with renewed year-over-year growth across all key metrics. We recently signed a number of multi-million dollar agreements with new customers for our Smart product and see strong interest in our new Tera III product from tier-1 customers which is increasing our pipeline, all of which will contribute to future growth."

Continued Mr. Harari, "We continue to drive strong results with our SECaaS offering. Recent agreements illustrate the success of our security business, and we are well positioned to continue growing our recurring revenue stream. We are pleased that Verizon Business recently launched a new mobile plan which includes our SECaaS service, demonstrating the importance that Verizon places on providing cybersecurity protection to their customers."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Given our solid execution, we expect that for full year 2025 we will achieve profitable growth, with SECaaS revenue and ARR achieving strong year-over-year increases at around 50% or more."

First quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $23.2 million, a 6% increase year-over-year compared with $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.0 million (gross margin of 69.3%), a 6% increase compared with $15.1 million (gross margin of 69%) in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.3 million (gross margin of 70.4%), a 6% increase compared with $15.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.7 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.4 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.03 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was positive $1.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits and investments as of March 31, 2025, totaled $60.7 million, an increase of $2 million versus $58.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 earnings results today, May 12, 2025 at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of March 2025 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended





March 31,





2025

2024





(Unaudited)















Revenues $ 23,150

$ 21,890



Cost of revenues 7,103

6,792



Gross profit 16,047

15,098















Operating expenses:









Research and development costs, net 5,991

7,149



Sales and marketing 7,338

7,790



General and administrative 3,427

2,902



Total operating expenses 16,756

17,841



Operating profit (loss) (709)

(2,743)



Financial and other income (loss), net 673

540



Profit (Loss) before income tax benefit (36)

(2,203)















Tax expenses 296

307



Net profit (Loss) (332)

(2,510)















Basic net profit (loss) per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)



























Diluted net profit (loss) per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)















Weighted average number of shares used in









computing basic net loss per share 39,620,521

38,411,724















Weighted average number of shares used in









computing diluted net loss per share 39,620,521

38,411,724





TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,103

$ 6,792

Share-based compensation (1) (94)

(154)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 6,857

$ 6,486











GAAP gross profit $ 16,047

$ 15,098

Gross profit adjustments 246

306

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 16,293

$ 15,404











GAAP operating expenses $ 16,756

$ 17,841

Share-based compensation (1) (887)

(1,206)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,869

$ 16,635











GAAP financial and other income $ 673

$ 540

Exchange rate differences* (61)

94

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 612

$ 634











GAAP taxes on income $ 296

$ 307

Changes in tax related items (45)

(44)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 251

$ 263











GAAP Net profit (Loss) $ (332)

$ (2,510)

Share-based compensation (1) 981

1,360

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

Exchange rate differences* (61)

94

Changes in tax related items 45

44

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 785

$ (860)











GAAP profit (Loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

Share-based compensation 0.03

0.04

Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

-

Exchange rate differences* 0.00

0.00

Changes in tax related items 0.00

0.00

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.02

$ (0.03)





















Weighted average number of shares used in







computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 39,620,521

38,411,724





















Weighted average number of shares used in







computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 42,880,655

38,411,724











* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and

liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)











(1) Share-based compensation:







Cost of revenues $ 94

$ 154

Research and development costs, net 242

498

Sales and marketing 305

443

General and administrative 340

265



$ 981

$ 1,360











(2) Amortization of intangible assets







Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152



$ 152

$ 152













TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,061

$ 16,142 Short-term bank deposits

16,700

15,250 Restricted deposits

584

904 Available-for-sale marketable securities

33,372

26,470 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $22,324 and $25,306 on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

19,234

16,482 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

5,983

6,317 Inventories

8,193

8,611 Total current assets

94,127

90,176









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

456

464 Restricted deposit

296

279 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,366

6,741 Other assets

564

2,151 Property and equipment, net

6,550

7,692 Intangible assets, net

153

305 Goodwill

31,833

31,833 Total non-current assets

46,218

49,465









Total assets

$ 140,345

$ 139,641









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables

$ 1,021

$ 946 Deferred revenues

20,013

17,054 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,062

562 Other payables and accrued expenses

15,781

17,408 Total current liabilities

37,877

35,970









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

6,440

7,136 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,093

5,807 Accrued severance pay

934

946 Convertible debt

40,000

39,973 Total long-term liabilities

52,467

53,862









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

50,001

49,809









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 140,345

$ 139,641

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)











Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net profit (Loss) $ (332)

$ (2,510)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities :







Depreciation 1,167

1,215

Stock-based compensation 981

1,360

Amortization of intangible assets 152

152

Capital loss (gain) 255

-

Decrease in accrued severance pay, net (4)

(58)

Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,424

717

Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities (341)

(372)

Decrease in operating leases liability (143)

(459)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset 304

552

Increase in trade receivables (2,752)

(191)

Decrease in inventories 418

167

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 75

(262)

Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (2,212)

(3,486)

Increase in deferred revenues 2,263

1,370

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 403

(554)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 27

50

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,685

(2,309)











Cash flows from investing activities:

















Decrease in restricted deposit 303

704

Investment in short-term bank deposits (8,700)

-

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits 7,250

10,000

Purchase of property and equipment (281)

(429)

Investment in marketable securities (28,976)

(24,275)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 22,400

24,835

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,004)

10,835







-

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from exercise of stock options 238

-

Net cash provided by financing activities 238

-





















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,081)

8,526

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 16,142

14,192











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 10,061

$ 22,718











Non-cash activity:







ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination $ (71)

$ -



Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares









Q1-2025

FY 2024

FY 2023

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

2.7 12 % 14.2 15 % 16.6 18 %

EMEA

16.8 72 % 54.0 59 % 56.1 60 %

Asia Pacific

3.7 16 % 24.0 26 % 20.5 22 %





23.2 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues breakdown by type













Products

6.5 28 % 30.1 33 % 37.6 40 %

Professional Services 2.6 11 % 8.3 9 % 6.1 7 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 5.1 22 % 16.5 18 % 10.6 11 %

Support & Maintenance 9 39 % 37.3 40 % 38.9 42 %





23.2 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

19.5 84 % 75.4 82 % 75.1 81 %

Enterprise

3.7 16 % 16.8 18 % 18.1 19 %





23.2 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Top 10 customers as a % of revenues 53 %

43 %

47 %



















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 39.6

38.9

37.9































Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 42.9

42.3

40.3







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





























Q1-2025: 5.1















Q4-2024: 4.8















Q3-2024: 4.7















Q2-2024: 3.7















Q1-2024: 3.4



































SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

































Mar. 2025: 21.2















Dec. 2024: 18.2















Dec. 2023: 12.7















Dec. 2022: 9.2















Dec. 2021: 5.2

























































