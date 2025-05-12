The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says Georgia holds vast potential for solar, with most prime sites for deployment concentrated in the country's east, based on a recent zoning assessment. A significant portion of Georgia's land area is well suited to solar deployment, with a maximum development potential of up to 87 GW, according to a new report from IRENA. The "Investment opportunities for utility-scale solar and wind areas: Georgia zoning assessment" report uses zoning assessment methodology to identify favorable areas in Georgia for future renewables deployment. The government ...

