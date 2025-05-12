Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. ("Think Ink"), a marketing and public relations company based in Santa Ana, California, to provide investor relations and marketing services.

Pursuant to a six-month marketing and public relations program (the "Agreement"), Think Ink will facilitate the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements for USCM. The Agreement commenced on May 9, 2025, for a total fee of USD$100,000 paid on signing, with the potential of expanding the program up to USD$250,000, at the discretion of the Company. Either party may terminate the Agreement by providing thirty (30) days' written notice.

Think Ink will provide the Company with an opportunity to review all content describing the Company generated by or on behalf of Think Ink prior to its publication and Think Ink will not publish or distribute any content without the prior approval of the Company.

Think Ink does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm's length party. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Think Ink does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or have any right to acquire any such securities. The compensation to be paid to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company.

The contact information for Think Ink is: Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc., 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704, Telephone: 310-760-2616, Email: claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.

Grant of Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 stock options ("Options") and 1,750,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option and restricted share unit plans. The Options vest on the date of grant and entitle the holder to purchase common shares of the company at a price of $0.24 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange policy. The RSUs will vest over the course of one year in four-month increments. Both Options and RSUs bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the U.S. supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the U.S. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the U.S. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to USCM within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause USCM's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering and USCM's intention to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests. Although USCM believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that USCM maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; USCM's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of USCM to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with USCM's expectations; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to USCM, including as set forth in the USCM's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of USCM as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While USCM may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251687

