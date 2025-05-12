Softeon and Extolla Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Global Supply Chain Innovation With Local Expertise Across Australia and New Zealand

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system ( WMS ) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfilment performance to increase operational efficiency,?announced a strategic partnership that brings together its world-class technology and global experience with Extolla's deep local expertise and on-the-ground presence in the Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific region.

Extolla is a leading supply chain consultancy and technology solutions partner in the Asia Pacific region. Known for its senior-led, end-to-end approach, Extolla supports retailers, manufacturers, 3PLs, and distributors in optimizing supply chain operations, implementing automation and technology solutions, and improving sourcing strategies to drive real supply chain results - on time, on budget, and with long-term sustainability in focus.

The partnership supports Softeon's ongoing global expansion, marked by its recent launch into the Australia and New Zealand markets led by industry veteran Scott Gillies.

Together, Softeon and Extolla will offer organizations across the region a powerful combination of cutting-edge software, automation, robotics, and end-to-end supply chain solutions, all backed by decades of industry experience.

"We know that the best technology for your business is the one that works for your people and your processes," said Gillies. "That's why partnering with Extolla, who has been trusted in this region for years, will help customers improve efficiency and optimize their warehouse operations. We're not just offering software: we're delivering solutions that work in the real world."

Extolla's unique Consult - Implement - Operate model aligns with Softeon's collaborative approach to customer success. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Extolla is hands-on throughout the full project lifecycle, from evaluation to go-live and beyond. Their team will be tightly integrated into Softeon's implementation efforts, serving as a local extension of the global Softeon team.

"It's not just about consultation," said Pete Kendall, CEO for Extolla. "We design, implement and optimize supply chains from network design, through robotics and automation to warehouse management and sustainability. We're with our customers every step of the way and are thrilled to now include Softeon within our tier 1 WMS implementation solutions in the local market."

The partnership is designed to be flexible: companies may begin their journey with either Softeon or Extolla, with the shared goal of delivering the right-fit solution tailored to each organization's unique needs.

From driving greener, smarter transport to implementing industry-leading WMS solutions, the collaboration between Softeon and Extolla reinforces the shared belief that global innovation, when delivered by local experts, drives unparalleled efficiency and success throughout the supply chain.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimising warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades, Softeon have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfilment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit? www.softeon.com .

About Extolla

Extolla is an independent supply chain consultancy and technology solutions partner operating across the Asia-Pacific region. We work with retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and 3PLs to design and deliver smarter, faster, and more resilient supply chains. Our team of senior supply chain specialists bring deep expertise across supply chain network strategy, warehouse design, automation, inventory and omnichannel optimization, sourcing, carbon emission reductions, transport and technology implementation. From early-stage consulting through to implementation and long-term support, we help businesses achieve measurable improvements in performance, cost, and customer delivery.

At Extolla, we're committed to delivering real results. We don't just provide reports - we identify the right solution for our customers and stay through implementation and beyond to drive real supply chain results, on time and on budget.

Learn more at www.extolla.com

