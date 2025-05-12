Anzeige
WKN: A12CWQ | ISIN: US4435731009 | Ticker-Symbol: 096
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 13:50
562,00 Euro
+4,81 % +25,80
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBSPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBSPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
562,40567,6014:35
562,40567,6014:35
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INFUSE Launches App in HubSpot Ecosystem to Streamline B2B Demand Generation and Power Revenue Acceleration

Finanznachrichten News

New native integration delivers real-time campaign sync to HubSpot users worldwide

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / INFUSE, a global leader in B2B demand generation and activation, today announced the launch of an app, integrating INFUSE's powerful demand engine directly into the HubSpot ecosystem. This native integration allows B2B marketing and sales teams to seamlessly launch omnichannel demand programs directly within their HubSpot environment.

This marks a pivotal step in eliminating friction between marketing execution and sales activation, enabling faster time-to-pipeline and full-funnel visibility across go-to-market (GTM) motions.

"HubSpot is where many of the world's fastest-growing companies run their revenue engines," said Alexander Kesler, Founder & CEO of INFUSE. "By embedding our verified demand delivery and engagement intelligence directly into HubSpot, we're giving GTM teams a seamless way to scale pipeline generation and accelerate conversions - with zero manual lift."

The INFUSE App for HubSpot Delivers

Real-Time Campaign Visibility
Sales and marketing teams can track lead flow, campaign performance, and attribution without ever leaving HubSpot

Smarter Nurture & Activation
With INFUSE's triple-intent data layered into HubSpot workflows, clients can launch behavior-based nurture journeys that convert faster

Streamlined GTM Execution
Clients benefit from one connected ecosystem, where demand generation, campaign orchestration, and sales follow-up work in sync

For HubSpot Users, Demand Gen Just Got Simpler

With this integration, INFUSE clients using HubSpot no longer need spreadsheets, workarounds, or clunky imports. They can now:

  • Automatically receive qualified leads into custom workflows

  • Leverage verified buyer data for segmentation and scoring

  • Track performance metrics in real-time

  • Engage accounts faster with demand-ready content

Learn More

INFUSE x HubSpot integration: hubspot.infuse.com

HubSpot App Marketplace: https://ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/apps/infuse-8569370

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To optimize your investment and deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in over 75 countries across all time zones. We proudly work with industry-leading brands such as VMware, ServiceNow, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and many others.

Contact Information

Victoria Albert
VP Marketing, INFUSE
albert@infuse.com

.

SOURCE: INFUSE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infuse-launches-app-in-hubspot-ecosystem-to-streamline-b2b-deman-1025440

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
