ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events 8th Annual SPAC Conference Returns to the Renowned Westchester Country Club

Finanznachrichten News

RYE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / DealFlow Events is pleased to announce the 8th Annual SPAC Conference, taking place June 17-18, 2025, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. This premier event brings together 400+ industry leaders across the SPAC ecosystem for a day and a half of in-depth discussions, solo presentations, and extensive networking opportunities.

Conference Overview:

  • Dates: June 17-18, 2025

  • Location: Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY

  • Duration: Day and a half

  • Speakers: 40 industry experts

  • Sessions: 5 solo presentations and 7 panel discussions

  • Networking: Multiple breaks and the "Party on the Patio" evening event

Agenda Highlights:

  • Overview of the Current SPAC Market: Regulatory updates, forecasts for SPAC activity, and predictions for deal actions into 2026.

  • The Future of SPACs, PIPEs, and Their Role in Capital Markets: Discussion on smaller, targeted SPACs, deal structuring, sponsor alignment, and market adaptation strategies.

  • Addressing Today's SPAC Market Challenges: Exploration of evolving SPAC structures, post-close trading performance, and SEC navigation.

  • Legal Issues & Risk Mitigation: Insights into SPAC legal risks, litigation avoidance, and D&O insurance considerations.

  • Renewed Focus on Quality Deals & Due Diligence: Emphasis on high-quality targets, investor selectivity, and best practices for successful mergers.

  • New Investor Engagement Strategies: Strategies for engaging institutional investors, alternative funding, and regulatory compliance as a selling point.

  • International SPAC Trends & Cross-Border Opportunities: Foreign companies pursuing U.S. SPAC deals face rising regulatory scrutiny, legal and tax complexities, geopolitical and currency risks, and market volatility, requiring deep due diligence but still see strategic value in entering the U.S. market.

Networking Opportunities:

Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders through scheduled networking breaks and the "Party on the Patio" evening event.

Registration:

For more information and to register, please visit spacconference.com.

Media Contact:
Phill LoFaso
DealFlow Events
PO Box 122, Syosset, NY 11791
Email: phillip@dealflowevents.com
Phone: (516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dealflow-events-8th-annual-spac-conference-returns-to-the-renown-1025756

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
