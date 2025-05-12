Anzeige
12.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Opti Digital Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Strategic Growth

Opti Digital's rebranding highlights its strategic expansion and the launch of a unified platform designed to meet the evolving demands of the digital advertising landscape

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Opti Digital, a premium ad revenue platform, unveils a new brand identity that embodies its forward-looking vision and continued commitment to innovation, growth, transparency, and sustainable advertising practices. Building on its recent recognition as a GCPP partner and the development of new technologies, this transformation further establishes Opti Digital as a leading player in the AdTech industry.

Opti Digital

Opti Digital

Empowering Publishers with a Unified Platform

Opti Digital's rebranding highlights its strategic expansion and the launch of a unified platform designed to meet the evolving demands of the digital advertising landscape. The platform offers a suite of products that can operate independently or seamlessly together, providing publishers with flexible, scalable solutions.

Each product is tailored to address specific publisher needs, whether it's reducing latency and protecting performance, improving yield, or boosting demand, all with a sustainable approach that prioritizes quality and efficiency over quantity. Available in both managed and self-service models, the Opti Digital platform enhances operational performance and empowers publishers with greater autonomy over their monetization strategies.

Connecting the Ecosystem

Opti Digital's new logo symbolizes the company's role as a bridge between key stakeholders in the digital advertising ecosystem, connecting publishers with their audiences and advertisers. By facilitating ad delivery through a user-centric monetization approach, the platform ensures that ads do not disrupt the reading experience or compromise web performance, while maximizing value across the entire chain through its three powerful Hubs.

"As we continue to evolve, our new brand identity and platform structure are designed to equip publishers with the tools they need to take full control of their monetization strategies," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital. "Our focus is on providing solutions that not only enhance revenue potential and simplify operations, but also align with our ongoing commitment to sustainability and ethical advertising."

Contact Information

Maëva Caratis
PR & Events Manager at Opti Digital
maeva@optidigital.com
+1 (646) 551-0848

SOURCE: Opti Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/opti-digital-unveils-new-brand-identity-reflecting-strategic-growth-1025920

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
