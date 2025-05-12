Xiting GmbH: Xiting Launches New Security Platform

SCHLUCHSEE, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Xiting, a leading provider of SAP security solutions, presents the Xiting Security Platform (XSP). The innovative cloud solution supports companies in optimizing their SAP security strategies, ensuring compliance in hybrid landscapes.

The XSP offers comprehensive functions such as user and authorization management, data protection, compliance management and cross-system risk analysis. In addition, the XSP enables real-time monitoring and integration with SIEM tools to detect and respond to threats quickly and efficiently.

The cloud-based architecture based on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) ensures flexibility, scalability and simple implementation. As part of the Xiting product range, XSP ideally complements existing solutions and sets new standards in SAP security management.

Highlights and Functions

The Xiting Security Platform is based on the security standards of the SAP Business Technology Platform and offers flexible deployment options that meet both regional and customer-specific requirements. The XSP covers the following use cases:

Centralized identity consolidation: Consolidation and recertification of identities hybrid SAP landscapes, including on-premises and cloud applications.

Cross-system SoD risk analysis: management of segregation-of-duties conflicts in hybrid system landscapes with risk analysis and mitigation based on consolidated identities.

License analysis and optimization: Reduction of license costs through the use of of the SAP STAR ruleset and detailed analyses at user and role level.

Real-time threat detection: Use of a modern security monitoring dashboard to monitor security-critical events and access to a comprehensive library of security patterns.

Connectors for SAP Access Control: Integration of SAP Access Control (GRC) for connecting SAP cloud and non-SAP applications for risk analysis, mitigation and provisioning.

Connectors for IAM: Integration of various IAM solutions for cross-system risk and license analysis and the integration of mitigation measures into existing IAM processes.

"With the Xiting Security Platform, we offer our customers a revolutionary solution that not only ensures security, but also simplified compliance and cost efficiency," says Alessandro Banzer, Product Manager of the Xiting Security Platform.

Current Release and Roadmap for 2025

The core services of the Xiting Security Platform form the basis of the SaaS solution and ensure smooth use with integrated security, scalability and continuous support. These include the provisioning framework, the consolidation of identities, access to the Xiting Content Portal and a cross-system SAP license analysis.

Other XSP services include Access Analysis, Recertification, the connectors for SAP Access Control (GRC) and IAM solutions, Security Monitoring and Security Patch Management. Depending on individual requirements, these services are used in addition to the core service.

With the Xiting Content Portal (XCP), rulesets are available as required and integrated via the XSP core service. Depending on the licensed service, the appropriate content is available, which is continuously updated via the XCP.

Availability & Licensing

The Xiting Security Platform is now available worldwide in a subscription model.

Further Information and Free Demos

You can find more information on the official website: Xiting Security Platform

For free and illustrative demos, contact us: info@xiting.com

