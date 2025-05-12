Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent video and data solutions for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce a contract award with a school district in Nevada.

Under the contract, school buses will be equipped with Student Protector stop arm video, forward facing driver video, interior video, passenger boarding video and Mobile Data Collectors. The school district will also subscribe to the Company's video management software services for video analysis and storage. The contract is valued at approximately US$523,000 plus monthly-recurring subscriptions.

Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President and CEO commented, "This contract is a good example of how our per-bus per-month video management software subscriptions are gaining traction with school districts. Customers are embracing our AI-based video management software solutions which offer the ability to analyze school bus video on a real-time, full-fleet basis. We are very pleased that the number of school bus subscriptions of our monthly-recurring software applications has grow from approximately 300 to more than 3,500 over the past year."

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to interconnect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

